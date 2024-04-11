NextPath Career Partners Announces Leadership Transition: Gina Curry Appointed as CEO

"I am honored to lead NextPath into its next phase of growth. With a talented team and a strong foundation, I am confident in our ability to continue delivering exceptional results for our clients and a positive experience for the candidates we serve." Post this

Reflecting on James Hawley's tenure, Dan Rodriguez, Co-Founder and Chairman of NextPath, commented, "James has done an amazing job leading NextPath these past 5 years. We have overcome many challenges to become the "go to" recruitment company for our clients. I am honored to have James join me on the board where he will continue to advise the NextPath leadership team."

Gina Curry brings 20 years of experience in the recruitment industry to her new role as CEO. During her tenure at NextPath as Executive Vice President, she has played a pivotal role in the company's growth, overseeing all aspects of sales and recruitment operations, building strong client relationships and being a leader in the Tampa Bay community.

"I am honored to lead NextPath into its next phase of growth. With a talented team and a strong foundation, I am confident in our ability to continue delivering exceptional results for our clients and a positive experience for the candidates we serve", Gina said.

The leadership transition underscores NextPath's commitment to fostering talent from within and ensuring continuity in delivering outstanding services and solutions to its clients.

ABOUT NEXTPATH CAREER PARTNERS: NextPath Career Partners is a certified Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprise (MBE) that provides national recruitment and staffing solutions for direct hire, contract-to-hire and contract roles in Information Technology, Sales, Marketing, Finance and Accounting, Customer Success, Executive Search, and Construction.

NextPath helps small and medium sized companies compete and win by placing them in front of their ideal candidate across passive talent streams. The Florida-based company, with offices in Orlando and Tampa, was started by a team of staffing veterans with a passion to help companies and candidates achieve their goals. The team services local, regional, and national companies.

Media Contact

Dena Vaccaro, NextPath Career Partners, 1 8134980263, [email protected], https://nextpathcp.com/

SOURCE NextPath Career Partners