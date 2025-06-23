NextPath Career Partners Becomes Official Salesforce Partner to Strengthen Staffing Solutions

NextPath Career Partners has become an official Salesforce Staffing Partner, enhancing its ability to deliver certified Salesforce talent across roles like admins, developers, and architects. This partnership strengthens NextPath's strategic growth and supports faster, high-quality hiring for clients navigating digital transformation within the Salesforce ecosystem.
TAMPA, Fla., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NextPath Career Partners, a leading minority- and women-owned staffing and recruiting firm, is thrilled to announce its official partnership with Salesforce as a certified Staffing Partner on the Salesforce AppExchange. This marks a major milestone in delivering specialized talent solutions for organizations looking to accelerate their Salesforce journeys and reinforces NextPath's mission: to connect exceptional people with innovative companies, aligning technical expertise and business impact within the Salesforce ecosystem.
As a verified Salesforce partner, NextPath strengthens its commitment to sourcing and placing highly skilled, certified Salesforce professionals—ranging from administrators and developers to architects and project managers. Through its AppExchange listing, NextPath + Salesforce – Powering Success with Exceptional Talent, the firm showcases its deep expertise in Marketing Cloud, CPQ, MuleSoft, and other critical Salesforce domains appexchange.salesforce.com.
"We understand that the success of any Salesforce deployment hinges on having the right people—not just the right software," said Gina Curry, CEO of NextPath Career Partners. "Our partnership means clients gain faster access to top-tier, certified talent, enabling smoother implementation, increased user adoption, and quicker ROI."
Why Salesforce Partnership Matters for Staffing
- Access to Certified Talent Pool
- As a recognized Salesforce partner, NextPath is now positioned to attract and vet candidates with verified Salesforce credentials, ensuring clients are matched with professionals who deliver the highest standards of technical competence.
- Enhanced Credibility and Trust
- The Salesforce Partner badge signals to clients that NextPath adheres to Salesforce's rigorous standards—a stamp of excellence that reassures stakeholders of both quality hires and process integrity.
- Faster Time-to-Hire in Critical Roles
- Equipped with specialized Salesforce staffing pipelines, NextPath dramatically reduces recruitment cycle time, helping clients respond promptly to project demands and business transformations.
- Strategic Advisory for Workforce Planning
- Beyond filling vacancies, NextPath leverages its Salesforce insights to advise clients on optimal team structure, skill mix, and talent strategy—turning hiring into a competitive advantage.
With experience in nuanced areas like Marketing Cloud, CPQ, and MuleSoft, NextPath is equipped to staff for every stage of Salesforce adoption—from buildouts to ongoing optimization nextpathai.com+4appexchange.salesforce.com+4nextpathai.com+4
Operating nationwide, with offices in Tampa and Orlando, NextPath has successfully placed Salesforce professionals across diverse industries—including tech, finance, healthcare, and nonprofits. This new strategic partnership amplifies its existing momentum by:
- Broadening its reach to more Salesforce customers
- Boosting candidate confidence through Salesforce credentials
- Strengthening relationships with hiring managers and IT leadership
About NextPath Career Partners
Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Tampa, FL, NextPath Career Partners is a national staffing and recruitment firm specializing in IT, Sales, Marketing, Finance & Accounting, Customer Success, Executive Search, and Construction. Certified as a Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE), the firm is dedicated to building long-term partnerships grounded in trust, quality, and shared success. Learn more: [nextpathcp.com].
Media Contact
Dena Vaccaro, NextPath Career Partners, 1 8134980263, [email protected], https://nextpathcp.com/
SOURCE NextPath Career Partners
