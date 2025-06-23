NextPath Career Partners Becomes Official Salesforce Partner to Strengthen Staffing Solutions

"By aligning with Salesforce, we're not only expanding our technical capabilities but also reinforcing our commitment to being the go-to partner for digital transformation talent," said Stephanie Markese, Chief Strategy Officer at NextPath. "It's about helping our clients scale faster and smarter." Post this

"We understand that the success of any Salesforce deployment hinges on having the right people—not just the right software," said Gina Curry, CEO of NextPath Career Partners. "Our partnership means clients gain faster access to top-tier, certified talent, enabling smoother implementation, increased user adoption, and quicker ROI."

Why Salesforce Partnership Matters for Staffing

Access to Certified Talent Pool

As a recognized Salesforce partner, NextPath is now positioned to attract and vet candidates with verified Salesforce credentials, ensuring clients are matched with professionals who deliver the highest standards of technical competence.

Enhanced Credibility and Trust

The Salesforce Partner badge signals to clients that NextPath adheres to Salesforce's rigorous standards—a stamp of excellence that reassures stakeholders of both quality hires and process integrity.

Faster Time-to-Hire in Critical Roles

Equipped with specialized Salesforce staffing pipelines, NextPath dramatically reduces recruitment cycle time, helping clients respond promptly to project demands and business transformations.

Strategic Advisory for Workforce Planning

Beyond filling vacancies, NextPath leverages its Salesforce insights to advise clients on optimal team structure, skill mix, and talent strategy—turning hiring into a competitive advantage.

With experience in nuanced areas like Marketing Cloud, CPQ, and MuleSoft, NextPath is equipped to staff for every stage of Salesforce adoption—from buildouts to ongoing optimization nextpathai.com+4appexchange.salesforce.com+4nextpathai.com+4

Operating nationwide, with offices in Tampa and Orlando, NextPath has successfully placed Salesforce professionals across diverse industries—including tech, finance, healthcare, and nonprofits. This new strategic partnership amplifies its existing momentum by:

Broadening its reach to more Salesforce customers

Boosting candidate confidence through Salesforce credentials

Strengthening relationships with hiring managers and IT leadership

About NextPath Career Partners

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Tampa, FL, NextPath Career Partners is a national staffing and recruitment firm specializing in IT, Sales, Marketing, Finance & Accounting, Customer Success, Executive Search, and Construction. Certified as a Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE), the firm is dedicated to building long-term partnerships grounded in trust, quality, and shared success. Learn more: [nextpathcp.com].

