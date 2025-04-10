NextPath Career Partners Joins Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program

NextPath Career Partners, along with its technology division NextPath AI, is proud to announce its official enrollment in the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program.

TAMPA, Fla., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This milestone marks a major step forward in the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge IT staffing solutions in today's rapidly evolving technology landscape. Becoming a Microsoft Partner reinforces NextPath's dedication to innovation, excellence, and empowering organizations with top-tier technology professionals across multiple platforms, including Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Enterprise Applications, and more.