NextPath Career Partners Joins Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program

NextPath Career Partners, along with its technology division NextPath AI, is proud to announce its official enrollment in the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program.
TAMPA, Fla., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This milestone marks a major step forward in the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge IT staffing solutions in today's rapidly evolving technology landscape. Becoming a Microsoft Partner reinforces NextPath's dedication to innovation, excellence, and empowering organizations with top-tier technology professionals across multiple platforms, including Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Enterprise Applications, and more.
"We're thrilled to join the Microsoft Partner ecosystem," said Stephanie Markese, Senior Vice President at NextPath. "With this partnership, we can provide access to highly qualified Microsoft-certified professionals, giving our clients a competitive edge in building future-ready teams."
What This Partnership Means for Employers:
Joining the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program expands NextPath's already extensive network of Microsoft-certified experts. This translates into real value for clients seeking top technical talent.
Key benefits include:
- Exclusive Access to Certified Talent: A direct pipeline to candidates with verified Microsoft credentials and specialized training.
- Advanced Technical Expertise: From Azure architects to Power Platform developers and AI engineers, our professionals are trained to deliver immediate impact.
- Validated Skill Sets: Clients can hire with confidence knowing their team is backed by Microsoft's rigorous standards.
Why Microsoft-Certified Professionals Matter:
Hiring Microsoft-certified professionals is a talent strategy. These individuals bring:
- Proven proficiency in implementing and managing Microsoft solutions.
- Accelerated onboarding and increased project efficiency.
- A future-ready mindset, equipped to handle fast-changing technologies and business demands.
Empowering Businesses Through Smarter Hiring:
Whether you're building a cloud infrastructure team, rolling out AI initiatives, or securing enterprise systems, NextPath's commitment to forward-thinking IT staffing solutions ensures faster, smarter hiring outcomes.
From short-term projects to full-time placements and executive roles, we deliver talent that drives transformation.
About NextPath Career Partners
NextPath is a nationally recognized recruiting firm specializing in full-time placement and staff augmentation across technology, sales, marketing, finance, construction, and operations. Its tech division, NextPath AI, focuses on delivering IT staffing and consulting solutions tailored for Microsoft technologies and AI innovation.
