Nextpoint and Tom O'Connor Launch New Book "Artificial Intelligence for the Rest of Us"

Both O'Connor and Nextpoint have long been advocates for making advanced technology accessible to legal teams of all sizes. This book reflects their shared perspective on the exciting potential of AI to impact the legal landscape, while always keeping the human users at the center of the conversation.

"AI in the legal field isn't new," O'Connor said. "Currently, generative AI commands the landscape, but it represents just one type of artificial intelligence used in legal tech. As Rakesh says, 'AI augments rather than replaces lawyers.' Despite impressive capabilities, AI tools have limitations and require legal expertise for oversight, interpretation, and quality control. Or, as I have said many times, 'Let's keep the Attorney in AI.' Hopefully this book will help that happen."

"Artificial Intelligence for the Rest of Us" builds on the foundation established in "eDiscovery for the Rest of Us," addressing the rapid evolution of AI in legal practice with the same practical, accessible approach that made the original book a success. The book features a foreword by David D. Lewis, Ph.D., Nextpoint's Chief Product and Scientific Officer. He provides essential context for understanding the role of AI in the legal field, drawing on decades of experience developing AI for the legal tech sphere.

The book covers critical topics including a helpful history of legal AI, key applications in the law, and strategies for leveraging AI effectively. Readers will find comprehensive guidance on the risks and ethics of AI use, covering issues like data privacy, examples of AI mistakes with consequences in court, and evolving ethics opinions and rules on AI.

Beyond theory, "Artificial Intelligence for the Rest of Us" offers actionable guidance for adoption, including a breakdown of AI costs and pricing and checklists to guide conversations with software providers.

Reflecting on the motivation behind the project, Brett Burney, eLaw Evangelist at Nextpoint, said, "We wanted to give folks a foundation to understand where artificial intelligence can be practical and a reality in the practice of law today."

As a result, readers will find a book that is concise, honest, and filled with practical guidance for integrating AI into their legal practice responsibly and effectively — all while keeping the lawyer's judgment at the center of the work.

"Artificial Intelligence for the Rest of Us" is available to purchase on Amazon. To celebrate the release, Nextpoint will host a Book Launch & Networking Event in partnership with the Young Lawyers Section of The Chicago Bar Association. The event will take place on October 28 from 5:00–7:00 p.m. at The Chicago Bar Association. Click here to register for the launch.

Tom O'Connor is a nationally known consultant, speaker, and writer in the field of legal technology. Tom, along with his colleague Craig Bayer of Optiable, established the Gulf Coast Legal Technology Center in New Orleans shortly after Hurricane Katrina to assist local attorneys in their recovery efforts. A frequent lecturer about legal technology, Tom also teaches CLE courses nationwide and has been on the planning board of both the ABA TECHSHOW and the national LegalTech conferences from ALM. He is a prolific writer, with hundreds of articles in numerous national publications, and he has authored five books on legal technology, including this one.

