Nextpoint and Tom O'Connor Launch New Book "eDiscovery for the Rest of Us" at Legalweek 2024

Both O'Connor and Nextpoint have long been champions of small law firms in the ediscovery world. "Not very long ago, ediscovery was thought of as a luxury accessible only to big law firms with the resources to invest in considerable infrastructure," said Rakesh Madhava, Nextpoint's founder and CEO. "But as a result of continuing innovation and investments in the legal tech sphere, the ediscovery landscape today looks exceedingly different for small and solo firms. At Nextpoint, our goal has always been to democratize ediscovery and build accessible tools that simplify legal processes, and ultimately, lead to a more equal justice system."

O'Connor first published "eDiscovery for the Rest of Us" with the American Bar Association in 2013, releasing updated versions in 2018 and 2022 through the Gulf Coast Legal Technology Center, an organization he co-founded to assist attorneys seeking to implement and understand technology. The latest version has been rewritten and redesigned with new content, additional AI considerations, and practical checklists designed for current regulations and rules.

With the ever-changing nature of the ediscovery world, it only made sense to revitalize the book with a fresh perspective on modern ediscovery. As an innovative player in the ediscovery field offering an accessible platform for small firms, Nextpoint was the perfect choice to demonstrate the contemporary ediscovery landscape.

The Nextpoint editorial team, which featured a range of legal tech specialists including Madhava and ediscovery consultant Brett Burney, added new ideas and unique insights on everything from AI to ESI protocols. The book also utilizes imagery from Nextpoint software to demonstrate tactical ediscovery workflows, from processing steps to production tips.

"My experience working with Nextpoint was tremendous," O'Connor said. "It was my first time writing a book where I had not just an editor but graphics artists, content contributors, multiple co-writers and even a co-speaker for a webinar on the topic. Everyone at Nextpoint was not just professional but friendly, knowledgeable and truly interested in generating a quality product."

Still, the book is a universal resource for understanding the big picture of ediscovery as well as the intricate details, regardless of the reader's chosen software. "eDiscovery for the Rest of Us" also shares advice that extends beyond small and solo firms – it's applicable for any legal team that wants to improve the efficiency of their ediscovery practice. The team of authors has a wide breadth of experience in litigation consulting and support, from small firm matters to major MDL cases.

As a result, readers will find a book that is "concise, easy to read and full of practice pointers for giving you all the tools you need to control ediscovery in your cases," according to O'Connor.

"eDiscovery for the Rest of Us" will be officially launched at Legalweek in New York, with a happy hour and book signing on January 30th in partnership with the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM). The book is also available to preorder on the Nextpoint website.

O'Connor discussed "eDiscovery for the Rest of Us" in a recent episode of the EDRM podcast Illumination Zone. Listen to the interview to learn more about the book and its upcoming launch at Legalweek.

Nextpoint delivers transformative software & services for all law-kind. Our award-winning team is 100% focused on making it simple, fluid, and human for law firms of all sizes to win the day, with streamlined ediscovery workflows, simplified case management, and best-in-class security at every point. Founded in Chicago in 2001, Nextpoint continues to push the industry forward with unlimited data, world-class innovation, and expert services. Learn more about Nextpoint and their suite of trusted services at nextpoint.com.

Tom O'Connor is a nationally known consultant, speaker, and writer in the field of legal technology. Tom, along with his colleague Craig Bayer of Optiable, established the Gulf Coast Legal Technology Center in New Orleans shortly after Hurricane Katrina to assist local attorneys in their recovery efforts. A frequent lecturer about legal technology, Tom also teaches CLE courses nationwide and has been on the planning board of both the ABA TECHSHOW and the national LegalTech conferences from ALM. He is also a prolific writer, with hundreds of articles in numerous national publications, and he has authored four books on legal technology, including this one.

