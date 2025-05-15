Nextpoint Announces Partnership with The Chicago Bar Association

Chicago-born Nextpoint teams up with The Chicago Bar Association to deliver premium ediscovery solutions and education to the city's legal community.

CHICAGO, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nextpoint, a leading provider of cloud-based ediscovery and litigation software, is proud to announce its newest strategic partnership with The Chicago Bar Association. This partnership will enable Nextpoint to support a wider range of legal professionals through comprehensive software, expert services and educational content that addresses the challenges prevalent in the modern digital litigation landscape.

"Nextpoint has operated out of Chicago since 2001, and we're excited for the opportunity to connect with more attorneys throughout our city," said Rakesh Madhava, founder and CEO of Nextpoint. "As legal teams are increasingly challenged to get control of data in our evolving digital world, Nextpoint continues to advance our products and services and push forward on our mission to democratize ediscovery and ensure equal access to justice. Partnering with The Chicago Bar Association provides us with another avenue to expand our support of legal teams in our hometown."

Nextpoint is also a leading provider of educational content on ediscovery and legal technology, with a large library of articles, eGuides, webcasts and Continuing Legal Education (CLE) presentations. "This partnership provides an exciting opportunity to expand the audience of our extensive ediscovery resources," said Brett Burney, eLaw Evangelist at Nextpoint. "Our goal isn't just to provide a reliable product, but to foster a community that tackles the big conversations happening in legal tech today and helps legal teams overcome modern ediscovery challenges." Nextpoint also frequently works with the Young Lawyers Section of The Chicago Bar Association, working to educate and inform the next generation of Chicago attorneys.

The partnership will kick off with a free CLE presentation on AI in Discovery on May 28th at 2Twenty2 Tavern in Chicago. Click here to save your seat.

Members of The Chicago Bar Association will have access to exclusive benefits and discounts for the Nextpoint suite of software and services. Learn more at nextpoint.com/chicagobar.

ABOUT NEXTPOINT

Nextpoint delivers transformative software & services for all law-kind. Their award-winning team is 100% focused on making it simple, fluid, and human for law firms of all sizes to win the day, with streamlined ediscovery workflows, simplified case management, and best-in-class security at every point. Founded in Chicago in 2001, Nextpoint continues to push the industry forward with unlimited data, world-class innovation, and expert services. Learn more about Nextpoint and their suite of trusted services at nextpoint.com.

ABOUT THE CHICAGO BAR ASSOCIATION

Founded in 1874, The Chicago Bar Association is one of the oldest and most active metropolitan bar associations in the United States. Its voluntary membership of 17,000 consists largely of lawyers and judges from Cook County and the State of Illinois, though it also includes a growing number of out-of-state members who seek to benefit from the Association's many services. The Association's objectives include establishing and maintaining the honor and dignity of the legal profession, promoting the general welfare of its members – particularly through continuing legal education programs on developments across all areas of law – cultivating social relationships among members, and increasing the profession's usefulness in promoting justice and the public good.

Media Contact

Brett Burney, Nextpoint, 1 (888) 929-6398, [email protected], https://www.nextpoint.com/

SOURCE Nextpoint