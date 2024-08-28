Nextpoint Announces Partnerships with Illinois, Wisconsin Bar Associations

"As legal teams are increasingly challenged to get control of data in our evolving digital world, Nextpoint continues to advance our products and services and push forward on our mission to democratize ediscovery and ensure equal access to justice." Post this

Nextpoint is also a leading provider of educational content on ediscovery and legal technology, with a large library of articles, eGuides, webcasts and Continuing Legal Education (CLE) presentations. "These partnerships provide an exciting opportunity to expand the audience of our extensive ediscovery resources," said Brett Burney, eLaw Evangelist at Nextpoint. "Our goal isn't just to provide a reliable product, but to foster a community that tackles the big conversations happening in legal tech today and helps legal teams overcome modern ediscovery challenges."

Members of both bar associations will have access to exclusive benefits and discounts for the Nextpoint suite of software and services. Illinois State Bar Association members can learn more at isba.org/membership/discounts/nextpoint, and State Bar of Wisconsin members can learn more at wisbar.org/aboutus/membership/membershipandbenefits/Pages/Discount-Programs.aspx.

ABOUT NEXTPOINT

Nextpoint delivers transformative software & services for all law-kind. Our award-winning team is 100% focused on making it simple, fluid, and human for law firms of all sizes to win the day, with streamlined ediscovery workflows, simplified case management, and best-in-class security at every point. Founded in Chicago in 2001, Nextpoint continues to push the industry forward with unlimited data, world-class innovation, and expert services. Learn more about Nextpoint and their suite of trusted services at nextpoint.com.

ABOUT THE ILLINOIS STATE BAR ASSOCIATION

Founded in 1877, the Illinois State Bar Association is the premier legal association in the state. As a voluntary organization of more than 28,000 members, the Association aims to assist Illinois lawyers in the practice of law and to promote improvements in the administration of justice.

The Association engages in many important activities on behalf of the profession — among them proposing and shaping legislation, educating the public, and supporting the courts and the rule of law.

ABOUT THE STATE BAR OF WISCONSIN

The State Bar of Wisconsin is a mandatory professional association, created by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, for all attorneys who hold a Wisconsin law license. With more than 25,000 members, the State Bar aids the courts in improving the administration of justice, provides continuing legal education and other services for its members, supports the education of law students, and educates the public about the legal system. The State Bar of Wisconsin also provides public services, including attorney referrals, public education and reduced-fee legal assistance for low-income state residents.

Media Contact

