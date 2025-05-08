Nextpoint Announces Strategic Partnership with Remote Legal to Deliver Comprehensive Deposition Software Solution

Industry innovators join forces to revolutionize the deposition process from preparation to presentation.

CHICAGO, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nextpoint, a leading provider of cloud-based ediscovery and litigation software, is proud to announce its newest strategic partnership with Remote Legal, a tech-enabled court reporting service and video deposition software platform. Through this partnership, the companies will integrate their robust deposition software capabilities to offer attorneys a comprehensive, streamlined deposition experience.

"Deposition transcript software has been a core component of the Nextpoint platform since our founding in 2001," said Rakesh Madhava, founder and CEO of Nextpoint. "We are excited to partner with a forward-thinking company like Remote Legal to expand our deposition offerings. Both our teams prioritize expert services alongside innovative software, making this the perfect fit to better serve the needs of our clients."

Attorneys and paralegals will find that the two platforms work in tandem to format transcripts and video depositions in a modern, efficient workflow. Together, Nextpoint and Remote Legal will offer a solution that spans from preparing for and taking depositions to analyzing the transcripts and incorporating them into a winning argument.

"We are a court reporting service with 40 years of experience that knew there had to be a better way to conduct depositions, so we created it," said Brandon Greenblatt, founder and CEO of Remote Legal. "That expertise, in conjunction with a growing appetite for technology-driven workflows from our overlapping client base, makes this type of partnership compelling."

Nextpoint is also the leader in educational content in the legal tech sphere, with a large library of articles, eGuides, webcasts and Continuing Legal Education (CLE) presentations. Nextpoint and Remote Legal will kick off their partnership with a CLE on May 22, 2025 titled "The Remote Deposition Playbook: Technologies, Techniques, and Tactical Considerations." Bringing together the expertise of two skilled teams, the CLE will be offered virtually to attorneys in New Jersey, New York, Illinois, Texas, and Florida. Click here to save your seat.

ABOUT NEXTPOINT

Nextpoint delivers transformative software & services for all law-kind. Their award-winning team is 100% focused on making it simple, fluid, and human for law firms of all sizes to win the day, with streamlined ediscovery workflows, simplified case management, and best-in-class security at every point. Founded in Chicago in 2001, Nextpoint continues to push the industry forward with unlimited data, world-class innovation, and expert services. Learn more about Nextpoint and their suite of trusted services at nextpoint.com.

ABOUT REMOTE LEGAL

Remote Legal is the industry leader in the modern delivery of court reporting and deposition services. Backed by a team of experienced attorneys and career long court reporters with a 40 year history and passion for making the legal process better, Remote Legal built a tech platform that drastically improves the way depositions are conducted. Originally founded in 1983 as a traditional court reporting company, the modern version of Remote Legal was founded in 2020 in New York in order to elevate what a remote deposition can do, delivering solutions to give counsel an edge in their case. Learn more about Remote Legal at remotelegal.com.

