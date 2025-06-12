Nextpoint eDiscovery and Litigation Software Announces Partnership with OPVEON Trial Consulting

"We're proud to partner with such a respected leader in the industry, and we believe this collaboration will help our clients stay ahead of the curve and focus on what matters most – winning their case." - April Ferguson, CEO & Senior Trial Consultant at OPVEON Post this

Nextpoint software provides a comprehensive solution for the full litigation lifecycle, with tools and workflows for early data assessment, ediscovery and document review, deposition transcript management, case building and trial presentation. The wide breadth of the Nextpoint software offerings makes the company a perfect fit for OPVEON, which offers a vast range of services from ediscovery to trial. Their team includes trial consultants, litigation technology specialists, document production specialists, and more experts who take advantage of Nextpoint software as they provide support to law firms and in-house legal departments.

"At OPVEON, we're always seeking innovative ways to elevate the level of service we deliver to our clients," said April Ferguson, CEO & Senior Trial Consultant at OPVEON. "Our partnership with Nextpoint creates a powerful synergy, bringing together OPVEON's deep expertise in trial support and litigation services with Nextpoint's industry-leading ediscovery and cloud-hosting technology. With the strength of Nextpoint's platform, we're able to offer a smarter, more streamlined, and truly client-focused approach to ediscovery that better meets the evolving needs of our clients."

About Nextpoint

Nextpoint delivers transformative software & services for all law-kind. Our award-winning team is 100% focused on making it simple, fluid, and human for law firms of all sizes to win the day, with streamlined ediscovery workflows, simplified case management, and best-in-class security at every point. Founded in Chicago in 2001, Nextpoint continues to push the industry forward with unlimited data, world-class innovation, and expert services. Learn more about Nextpoint and our suite of trusted services at nextpoint.com.

About OPVEON

OPVEON is a premier litigation support and trial consulting firm dedicated to providing innovative, end-to-end solutions for legal teams across the country. With a comprehensive suite of services, including trial technology support, jury research, litigation graphics, eDiscovery, document management, and production, OPVEON empowers attorneys to present their cases with clarity, confidence, and impact. Our team of experienced professionals partners with law firms and corporate legal departments to streamline the litigation process, reduce stress, and deliver exceptional results in and out of the courtroom.

Media Contact

Jake Bell, Nextpoint, 1 8889296398, [email protected], https://www.nextpoint.com/

April Ferguson, OPVEON, 1 9183598900, [email protected], https://www.opveon.com/

SOURCE Nextpoint