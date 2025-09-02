NextScan and ST Imaging Maintain SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Microfilm digitization may be a legacy process, but it's still deeply data-driven—and that data can be highly sensitive Post this

"Microfilm digitization may be a legacy process, but it's still deeply data-driven—and that data can be highly sensitive," says Rich Chaney, vice president and general manager of nextScan and ST Imaging. "Our clients trust us not just to preserve their information, but to protect it. That's why we apply enterprise-grade security standards across every format—physical or digital—ensuring peace of mind at every step of the journey."

Between them, nextScan and ST Imaging, have handled thousands of microfilm reading and conversion projects throughout their history, including many that have involved sensitive or classified information. Notable conversion projects on which nextScan has worked include ancient document preservation; military and aerial surveying records; legal and financial records; large-scale genealogy databases, and others. ST Imaging microfilm readers are found in all types of libraries and research facilities around the world.

The SOC 2 auditing process tests an organization's systems and internal processes including data handling, information security, transparency, and data destruction. The audits also assess software services for uptime, fault tolerance, load management, and other critical reliability indicators. Successfully completing a SOC 2 Type 2 audit takes roughly four to six months and involves a thorough review of both the procedures and systems in place within an organization, as well the effectiveness of those systems and procedures over a specified period – one year, in the company's case.

"Whether they are handling cash, checks, microfilm, or other important data, our customers can be assured that Digital Check protects their sensitive information and keeps our products and services up to date with the latest standards," said Paul Slager, the company's chief information officer.

As part of this year's certification, the company also received a SOC 3 report, which is a summarized report of the audit's findings. To demonstrate our commitment to data security and trustworthiness, the SOC 3 report is available online at: https://www.digitalcheck.com/soc3.

About Digital Check

Digital Check is the leading worldwide provider of check scanners and peripherals for the banking industry. Our TellerScan®, CheXpress®, and SmartSource® lines of scanners provide the industry with the most reliable performance with superior MICR and image quality. Through our nextScan, ST Imaging, and Avivatech business units, we provide world-class solutions in microfilm reading and conversion, cash and check automation, and related software technology. Learn more at www.digitalcheck.com/about/.

About nextScan

Originally incorporated in 2002 and acquired by Digital Check Corp. in 2015, nextScan gives the microfilm and microfiche conversion market a high-performance alternative to older technologies. nextScan's innovative patented products are designed and built with simplicity and functionality to increase user production and lower overall costs for scanning film and fiche. nextScan products are designed with cutting-edge components: the latest in camera; lighting; image correction; scanning speed; and nextScan's pioneering "Ribbon" scanning software, NextStar PLUS. nextScan products provide a full conversion solution that far exceeds the speed, functionality and return on investment of other scanners in the market. Find out more at www.nextscan.com.

About ST Imaging

ST Imaging is a leading worldwide manufacturer and distributor of digital micrographic equipment and other collection scanning solutions. Founded in 1989, the company was acquired in 1999 by Digital Check Corp. In 2004, ST Imaging introduced the revolutionary ST200 digital film scanner, changing the way library customers view film. Learn more at www.stimaging.com.

