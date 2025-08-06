nextScan Appoints Duncan Moule as International Sales Manager to Drive Global Expansion

Duncan Moule has joined nextScan, a leading provider of digital microfilm conversion technology, as the company's new international sales manager.

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- nextScan, a Digital Check company and a leading provider of advanced microfilm scanning solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Duncan Moule as International Sales Manager. With over 30 years of experience in global sales, market expansion, and strategic leadership, Duncan brings a wealth of expertise to nextScan's international growth initiatives.

Duncan joins nextScan following a successful career expanding international sales, serving in both International Sales Manager and Resale Channel Manager positions. He has built long-term client relationships that he will be able to continue and drive into his future role with nextScan. Duncan's professionalism, strategic insight, and collaborative approach earned him high praise from colleagues and clients alike.

"We are thrilled to welcome Duncan to the nextScan team," said Rich Chaney, General Manager at nextScan. "His proven track record in international sales and his ability to lead high-performance teams across diverse markets make him an ideal fit for our global strategy."

In his new role, Duncan will spearhead nextScan's international sales operations, focusing on international market penetration, strategic partnerships, and alignment with global promotional initiatives. His appointment underscores nextScan's commitment to expanding its presence in key international markets and delivering innovative solutions to clients worldwide.

"I'm excited to join nextScan and contribute to its mission of delivering cutting-edge microfilm scanning technologies to a global audience," said Duncan Moule. "I look forward to building strong partnerships and driving growth in new and existing markets."

Duncan is based in the United Kingdom and will work closely with nextScan's executive and sales teams to support international clients and partners.

Originally incorporated in 2002 and acquired by Digital Check Corp. in 2015, nextScan gives the microfilm and microfiche conversion market a high-performance alternative to older technologies. nextScan's innovative patented products are designed and built with simplicity and functionality to increase user production and lower overall costs for scanning film and fiche. nextScan products are designed with cutting-edge components: the latest in camera; lighting; image correction; scanning speed; and nextScan's pioneering "Ribbon" scanning software, NextStar PLUS. nextScan products provide a full conversion solution that far exceeds the speed, functionality and return on investment of other scanners in the market.

Digital Check Corp. is the leading worldwide provider of check scanners and peripherals for the banking industry. Our TellerScan®, CheXpress®, and SmartSource® lines of scanners provide the industry's most reliable performance with superior MICR and image quality. Through Avivatech LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary, we provide software that delivers cash automation efficiency, image enhancement, and deposit-processing technologies that help clients reduce costs and improve their cash and check workflows. Learn more at www.digitalcheck.com.

