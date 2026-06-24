NextSmartShip Launches New Custom Packaging Solutions Built Directly Into The DTC Fulfillment Stack

Custom DTC packaging by NextSmartShip

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New service eliminates the gap between packaging vendors and fulfillment providers to help founders ship products more efficiently

Key Facts: NextSmartShip Custom Packaging Solutions

Company: NextSmartShip

Announcement: Launch of an integrated Custom Packaging Solutions service embedded into existing warehouse infrastructure.

Product/Service: End-to-end packaging design, localized manufacturing procurement, storage, and automated fulfillment.

Supported Formats: Custom mailer boxes, poly mailers, corrugated boxes, padded bubble mailers, and eco-friendly sustainable packaging.

Geography/Availability: Fully operational across NextSmartShip's global network of 30 fulfillment centers across 13 countries.

Timing: Launched June 2026.

NextSmartShip, a global hybrid fulfillment and logistics provider, today announced the launch of new Custom Packaging Solutions that help Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) founders with custom packaging options built directly into existing fulfillment stacks.

Many DTC founders are challenged by the typical packaging workflow. They must navigate various vendors, deal with months-long lead times, and find storage space for empty boxes, sometimes crowding their home garages. Meanwhile, they are using a spreadsheet that is not synced to their 3PL, leading to ineffective inventory tracking. NextSmartShip built its new Custom Packaging Solutions to end these headaches.

The service integrates packaging design, procurement, production, and storage directly into NextSmartShip's fulfillment infrastructure. A brand's custom boxes, poly mailers, and inserts live inside the same hubs as their SKUs, appear on the same inventory dashboard, and flow automatically into outbound orders. There are no separate vendors, no coordination overhead, and no mysteries about which packaging options are in stock.

"The first physical touchpoint a consumer has with a brand is the moment their package arrives. Investing in that moment through custom kitting, branded boxes, and sustainable materials, turns a routine delivery into a brand moment that drives loyalty and social sharing."

— William Yu, CEO, NextSmartShip

Two Tiers, Built Around Where You Are in Your Growth Journey

Lite Custom is built for founders testing new SKUs or just starting out. With a minimum order of just 100 pieces, standard sizing, one Pantone color, and a 3–5 business day production window, it lets early-stage brands move fast and stay on-brand without overcommitting on inventory.

Premium Custom is designed for brands ready to scale. It unlocks full-color CMYK printing, custom dimensions, and structural tailoring, with a production timeline of 10–15 business days, competitive bulk pricing, and the kind of packaging flexibility typically reserved for brands spending far more.

Both tiers feed directly into NextSmartShip's fulfillment hubs, where packaging inventory is tracked in real time alongside product SKUs, giving founders a single dashboard view of what's production-ready and what's ready to ship.

One Workflow, From Design to Doorstep

The service runs through a four-step process:

Consultative packaging selection: helping founders identify the right formats and materials for their product and brand. Complimentary design support: including free digital artwork previews before production begins. Localized manufacturing procurement: by working with manufacturers near its fulfillment hubs, NextSmartShip shortens the lead time between production and warehouse readiness. Direct warehouse integration: packaging inventory is inbound, stored, and deployed within the same infrastructure as outbound product orders.

The solution covers the full range of DTC packaging formats: custom mailer boxes, lightweight poly mailers, protective corrugated boxes, padded bubble mailers, and custom inserts. Eco-friendly, sustainable packaging options are also available for founders whose customers expect green shipping practices, without requiring a separate vendor to source them.

For brands building bundled products or subscription boxes, the service includes kitting and pre-pack assembly support, allowing NextSmartShip to consolidate custom packaging, promotional inserts, and multi-supplier components into a single automated outbound workflow.

Custom Packaging Solutions is fully operational and available across NextSmartShip's global network as of June 2026.

About NextSmartShip

NextSmartShip is a hybrid fulfillment partner for growing direct-to-consumer brands, providing end-to-end logistics solutions for over 2,000 DTC brands globally.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China and Los Angeles, California, NextSmartShip operates 30 fulfillment centers across 13 countries with a network of over 400 shipping routes, simplifying warehousing, order fulfillment, and last-mile delivery for the modern e-commerce era.

Media Contact

Olivia Lin, NextSmartShip, 1 917 302-8858, [email protected], https://www.nextsmartship.com/

SOURCE NextSmartShip