NextSmartShip Offers Leading Technology and Scalability to Help DTC Founders Grow Through Global Fulfillment

"Smaller brands face high inventory risk and complexity that traditional providers simply aren't equipped to handle. We've built a system that evolves with a brand's lifecycle. Your growth shouldn't be limited by your logistics," said William Yu, Founder and CEO at NextSmartShip. Post this

Company: NextSmartShip

Announcement: Expansion of U.S. fulfillment infrastructure to over 1 million square feet; growth and momentum of NextSmartShip, 981% 5-year growth

Product/Service: Global e-commerce fulfillment and end-to-end logistics; 3PL; 4PL

Market Focus: U.S.-based Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) brands; DTC brands that source from China

U.S. Geography: Strategic hubs in Houston (TX), Perth Amboy (NJ), Commerce (CA), Rancho Cucamonga (CA)

NextSmartShip, a leading global fulfillment provider, today announced the strategic expansion of its fulfillment solutions designed specifically to help Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) brands grow efficiently without enterprise resources. By bridging the gap between China-based production and U.S. demand, NextSmartShip executes shipments informed by data and helps brands make better decisions around inventory and fulfillment.

The "Enterprise Gap" in Fulfillment

For most growing DTC brands, traditional fulfillment providers present a structural barrier to scale. They are often optimized for massive-volume clients, leaving startups and crowdfunded brands to struggle with opaque pricing, rigid operations, and shipping rates that erode margins.

"Most 3PLs optimize for their own operational efficiency; we optimize for our clients' growth and ROI," said William Yu, Founder and CEO at NextSmartShip. "Smaller brands face high inventory risk and complexity that traditional providers simply aren't equipped to handle. We've built a system that evolves with a brand's lifecycle. Your growth shouldn't be limited by your logistics."

A Hybrid Model for Modern Commerce

NextSmartShip differentiates itself through a unique China-U.S. hybrid network. Unlike traditional providers that offer a one-size-fits-all approach, NextSmartShip allows brands to orchestrate their inventory across multiple continents:

China-Based Fulfillment: Optimizes inventory turnover and improves ROI by fulfilling orders closer to the source of production.

U.S. Warehousing: Positions best-selling SKUs near the end consumer to ensure maximum delivery speed and competitive domestic shipping.

This multi-region strategy, powered by a multi-carrier system that automatically selects the best shipping option at the individual order level, allows brands to reduce inventory risk and free up cash flow critical for scaling businesses.

Expansion to Meet Demand

NSS has shipped more than 10M parcels since 2019, nearly tripled in revenue in the past three years, and currently has U.S. warehouses in Texas, New Jersey and two in California with one million+ sq ft of space.

The expansion of NextSmartShip's warehouse network is a direct response to the demand for specialized fulfillment models. Rather than just adding square footage, NextSmartShip is scaling a proven solution that handles complex SKU management, kitting, and custom packaging. With increased operational capacity and enhanced multi-carrier integrations, the expansion allows NextSmartShip to support a larger volume of DTC brands looking to transition from early-stage growth to established market presence.

By prioritizing transparent pricing and high-touch service, NextSmartShip continues to prove that logistics can be a growth driver rather than a cost center. For brands navigating the complexities of modern e-commerce, the result is a fulfillment partner that helps DTC founders make smarter inventory and shipping decisions.

Join Us at Grow LA

NextSmartShip executives will be on-site at Grow LA on April 22, 2026, to discuss how U.S. brands can leverage the company's global fulfillment network to reduce shipping costs and improve delivery times. Founders interested in optimizing their international or domestic supply chain are invited to connect with the team at the NSS booth, Kiosk 3, and during the Grow LA happy hour, featuring a special "Last Mile" NSS cocktail.

About NextSmartShip

NextSmartShip is a strategic fulfillment partner for growing direct-to-consumer brands, providing end-to-end logistics solutions for over 2,000 DTC brands globally. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China and Los Angeles, California, NextSmartShip has 30 fulfillment centers across 13 countries and a robust network of 400+ shipping routes. NextSmartShip simplifies warehousing, order fulfillment, and last-mile delivery for the modern e-commerce era.

Media Contact

Olivia Lin, NextSmartShip, 1 (917) 302-8858, [email protected], https://www.nextsmartship.com/

SOURCE NextSmartShip