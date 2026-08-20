NextSmartShip's Shirley Liu Named a 2026 Women in Supply Chain Rising Star

This award isn't just a way to honor females in supply chain. It's a representation of progress, it's a symbol of growth, and it's a way to celebrate achievements of all women in the supply chain who continue to pave the way for the next generation. Post this

"I'm honored to be recognized alongside so many accomplished women who are helping shape the future of supply chain," said Liu. This industry is constantly evolving, and I've been fortunate to work with talented colleagues, partners and customers who challenge me to learn and grow every day."

"This award isn't just a way to honor females in supply chain. It's a representation of progress, it's a symbol of growth, and it's a way to celebrate achievements of all women in the supply chain who continue to pave the way for the next generation," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum™. "Of the 300-plus submissions received, 70 of them were self-submissions, the highest number of self-nominated applications ever in the history of this award. And, 44 of the submissions received were from male counterparts, also the highest number of male-submitted applications to date. This year's list of winners entails females making a difference in the supply chain, and I'm honored to share their journeys."

The Women in Supply Chain Awards honor female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples create opportunities for women at all levels of the supply chain. Winners will be recognized during the 2026 Women in Supply Chain Forum™, taking place Nov. 17-19 in Charleston, South Carolina.

The full list of 2026 Women in Supply Chain Award winners can be viewed at [https://foodl.me/2zm74ar1].

About NextSmartShip

NextSmartShip is a global hybrid fulfillment partner for growing direct-to-consumer brands, providing end-to-end logistics solutions for over 2,000 DTC brands worldwide. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China and Los Angeles, California, NextSmartShip's hybrid model combines the flexibility of China-based fulfillment with the speed of a local fulfillment network spanning 20+ centers across 13 countries, supported by 400+ shipping channels reaching over 220 countries. NextSmartShip simplifies warehousing, order fulfillment, and last-mile delivery for the modern ecommerce era. Learn more at www.nextsmartship.com.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics also operates the Women in Supply Chain Forum™ and owns the Rock Stars of the Supply Chain, Top Tech Startup and Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers awards. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operates the Women in Supply Chain Forum™ and owns the Pros to Know and Top Tech Startup awards. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Women in Supply Chain Forum™

The Women in Supply Chain Forum™ is an in-person education, networking and mentorship conference designed to provide support and community to females in the supply chain space. This year's Forum will take place Nov. 17-19 in Charleston, S.C. Go to https://www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com/ to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.

Media Contact

Dillon Csanda, NextSmartShip, 1 8152769630, [email protected], https://www.nextsmartship.com/

SOURCE NextSmartShip