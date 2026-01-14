NextTrial Introduces NextTrial One, a Unified Intelligence Platform for Life Sciences

Three flagship solutions — Study 360, Total Safety Intelligence, and Regulatory Navigator — deliver AI-powered intelligence and decision support across clinical, safety, and regulatory domains.
NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NextTrial today announced the official launch of NextTrial One, a unified intelligence platform for life sciences designed to accelerate innovation and data-driven decision-making across pharmaceutical, biotech, and CRO organizations. The AI-powered life sciences intelligence platform integrates clinical, safety, and regulatory data into a single intelligent environment, delivering real-time insights, advanced analytics, and scalable workflows.
"At a time when life sciences companies are navigating increasing complexity across research, safety, and regulatory compliance, NextTrial One provides a unified data and AI foundation that connects enterprise data, teams, and processes," said Sharad Prakash, Founder and CEO of NextTrial. "Our mission is to simplify the science of decision-making by helping organizations move faster, strengthen compliance, and unlock the full value of their data."
Three Flagship Solutions on the NextTrial One Platform
1) Study 360: Clinical Trial Intelligence and Analytics
Study 360 unifies operational, clinical, and real-world data into a single source of truth, enabling sponsors and CROs to accelerate clinical trial start-up, optimize patient recruitment, and monitor trial performance in real time. The solution delivers intelligent dashboards, predictive analytics, and AI-assisted trial oversight, empowering teams to drive faster, data-driven decisions across the clinical development lifecycle.
2) Total Safety Intelligence: End-to-End Pharmacovigilance Oversight
Total Safety Intelligence advances drug safety oversight by connecting case intake, quality and compliance, signal detection, and risk management into an integrated intelligence framework. With real-time safety insights, automated quality checks, and proactive compliance monitoring, organizations can detect risk earlier, improve patient safety, and enhance audit readiness across the pharmacovigilance lifecycle.
3) Regulatory Navigator: Regulatory Intelligence and Compliance Automation
Regulatory Navigator simplifies global regulatory operations by helping teams track evolving regulatory requirements, automate compliance checks, and manage submissions with precision. The solution transforms regulatory data into actionable intelligence, enabling organizations to maintain transparency, improve regulatory compliance, and accelerate submissions across global markets.
A Unified Vision for Connected Life Sciences Intelligence
By bringing together clinical, safety, and regulatory intelligence on a single modern data architecture, NextTrial One eliminates data silos and enables a "connect once, use everywhere" model for modern data-driven decision-making. The platform supports multi-source data ingestion, AI/ML-driven analytics, and modular extensions that enable organizations to innovate faster by building and extending their own intelligence solutions.
"Our vision with NextTrial One is to empower life sciences organizations with a connected intelligence ecosystem that drives speed, quality, and compliance," added Prakash. "This launch represents a significant milestone in our mission to build the digital backbone for next-generation life sciences innovation."
About NextTrial
NextTrial is a life sciences technology company transforming how pharmaceutical, biotech, and CRO organizations harness AI-driven intelligence to enable faster decisions, stronger outcomes, and the delivery of innovative treatments to patients. Through the NextTrial One unified intelligence platform for life sciences, organizations can accelerate clinical development, strengthen pharmacovigilance, and improve regulatory compliance, enabling smarter decision-making across clinical, safety, and regulatory operations. NextTrial is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with regional offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey, and Bangalore, India.
