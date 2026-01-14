NextTrial Introduces NextTrial One, a Unified Intelligence Platform for Life Sciences

Our vision with NextTrial One is to empower life sciences organizations with a connected intelligence ecosystem that drives speed, quality, and compliance. Post this

Three Flagship Solutions on the NextTrial One Platform

1) Study 360: Clinical Trial Intelligence and Analytics

Study 360 unifies operational, clinical, and real-world data into a single source of truth, enabling sponsors and CROs to accelerate clinical trial start-up, optimize patient recruitment, and monitor trial performance in real time. The solution delivers intelligent dashboards, predictive analytics, and AI-assisted trial oversight, empowering teams to drive faster, data-driven decisions across the clinical development lifecycle.

2) Total Safety Intelligence: End-to-End Pharmacovigilance Oversight

Total Safety Intelligence advances drug safety oversight by connecting case intake, quality and compliance, signal detection, and risk management into an integrated intelligence framework. With real-time safety insights, automated quality checks, and proactive compliance monitoring, organizations can detect risk earlier, improve patient safety, and enhance audit readiness across the pharmacovigilance lifecycle.

3) Regulatory Navigator: Regulatory Intelligence and Compliance Automation

Regulatory Navigator simplifies global regulatory operations by helping teams track evolving regulatory requirements, automate compliance checks, and manage submissions with precision. The solution transforms regulatory data into actionable intelligence, enabling organizations to maintain transparency, improve regulatory compliance, and accelerate submissions across global markets.

A Unified Vision for Connected Life Sciences Intelligence

By bringing together clinical, safety, and regulatory intelligence on a single modern data architecture, NextTrial One eliminates data silos and enables a "connect once, use everywhere" model for modern data-driven decision-making. The platform supports multi-source data ingestion, AI/ML-driven analytics, and modular extensions that enable organizations to innovate faster by building and extending their own intelligence solutions.

"Our vision with NextTrial One is to empower life sciences organizations with a connected intelligence ecosystem that drives speed, quality, and compliance," added Prakash. "This launch represents a significant milestone in our mission to build the digital backbone for next-generation life sciences innovation."

About NextTrial

NextTrial is a life sciences technology company transforming how pharmaceutical, biotech, and CRO organizations harness AI-driven intelligence to enable faster decisions, stronger outcomes, and the delivery of innovative treatments to patients. Through the NextTrial One unified intelligence platform for life sciences, organizations can accelerate clinical development, strengthen pharmacovigilance, and improve regulatory compliance, enabling smarter decision-making across clinical, safety, and regulatory operations. NextTrial is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with regional offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey, and Bangalore, India.

