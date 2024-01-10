NextUp announces Board of Directors, Committee Officers and Board Chairs for 2024

"In a world where diversity, equity, and inclusion matter more than ever, NextUp is proud to advance women in business. With 75% of our members being millennials, GenX, and Gen Z, our new board will actively shape our organization's growth." - Lisa Baird, CEO of NextUp. Post this

New members joining the NextUp Board of Directors include:

Ena Williams, chief operating officer of Casey's General Stores

Andrea Adegas Faccio, president & chief growth officer of Nestlé Purina PetCare, North America

Ena Williams is the chief operating officer of Casey's General Stores. She leads store operations, real estate, supply and distribution, fuel operations, procurement, acquisition integration and operations support. She is a member of the board of directors for Vestis Corporation (NYSE) and Children International, and currently serves on the board of advisors for the Robert B. Rowling Center for Business Law & Leadership, SMU Dedman School of Law. Ena is also a member of the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's Dallas Leadership Committee.

Andrea Adegas Faccio is the president and chief growth officer of Nestlé Purina PetCare, North America providing unified leadership across the organization to help transform business strategies into actions that drive powerful growth. She began her career in 1996 as a commercial trainee at Nestlé Brazil and has since served in many key roles across the company and the globe as a dedicated steward of iconic brands and one of the architects of Nestlé Purina PetCare's ongoing success. A lifelong pet lover, Andrea brings her Bernedoodle, Rio, to work with her almost daily.

The following board members were reelected to two-year terms and to officer positions:

Board chair and officer, Dagmar Boggs, president Foodservice & On-premise, NA, The Coca-Cola Company

Vice chair and officer, Beth Marrion, senior managing director, Accenture

Board secretary and officer, Melody Richard, senior vice president, Pantry, Walmart

, senior vice president, Pantry, Walmart Past chair and officer, Abbe Luersman, executive vice president and chief people officer, Otis Worldwide Corporation at Otis Elevator Company

Board member and officer, Christina Bieniek , deputy CEO, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Board member and officer, Christina Bieniek, deputy CEO, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Board member and officer, Marla Daudelin, senior vice president and general manager Global 7 Eleven Team, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay

Board member and officer, Diana Marshall, executive vice president and chief growth officer, Sam's Club

NextUp board member Sri Rajagopalan, chief customer officer with General Mills, was elected to an officer position.

The following board members were reelected to two-year terms:

Board member, Mike Theilmann , executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Albertsons Companies

Board member, Veronica Fernandez, senior vice president and head of Visa Commercial Solutions, North America

Board member, Wendy Davidson, president and CEO, Hain Celestial Group

Board member, Tonya Herring, senior vice president, Omnichannel Development, Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA.

"We are so grateful to our incredible board of directors who give significant time and expertise in support of NextUp," said Lisa Baird. "I want to offer my gratitude and appreciation to outgoing past chair Monica Turner and Sarah Dodd who completed their terms December 31, 2023, and who have provided support and countless hours to achieve our mission of advancing all women in business. We are grateful for their service and commitment."

The newly constituted board, including incoming chair Dagmar Boggs, took effect on January 1, 2024.

"I am thrilled to accept this role and thankful for the confidence placed in me by the NextUp board," said Dagmar Boggs. "I am inspired by the opportunity in front of me and am grateful to both Abbe Luersman and Monica Turner, both past chairs of the board, for leaving the organization so well positioned to achieve holistic success."

Additionally, the NextUp board confirmed committee memberships for the coming year:

Executive Committee:

Committee chair: Dagmar Boggs

Beth Marrion

Melody Richard

Abbe Luersman

Lisa Baird (non-voting member)

Nominating and Governance:

Committee chair: Diana Marshall

Wendy Davidson

Veronica Fernandez

Ena Williams

Finance, Audit and Compensation:

Committee chair: Christina Bieniek

Tonya Herring

Val Jabbar

Mike Theilmann

Development and Fundraising:

Committee chair: Sri Rajagopalan

Chau Banks

Andrea Faccio

Libby Wright

Regions:

Committee chair: Marla Daudelin

Andi Marston

Open (At large)

A full membership list, including biographies, for the NextUp board of directors can be found at nextupisnow.org.

About NextUp

For more than 20 years, NextUp has brought professional women, allies, and corporate partners together to champion gender equity and Advance All Women in Business. NextUp has a powerful, growing community of more than 17,000 members and 300+ national corporate partners and regional sponsors. NextUp works to create leadership opportunities, amplify women's voices in the workplace and ensure that all women in business can seize opportunities now and in the future. To learn more about NextUp, visit nextupisnow.org or on LinkedIn, Facebookand Instagram @nextupisnow.

Media Contact

Jenifer Howard, NextUp, 1 2032734246, jhoward@jhowardpr.com, https://www.nextupisnow.org/

