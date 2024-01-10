NextUp announces Board of Directors, Committee Officers and Board Chairs for 2024

Executive committee officers, committee officers and chairs named to the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to advance all women in business
CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NextUp, the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to advance all women in business, is excited to announce its new 2024 board of directors and welcome new directors Ena Williams and Andrea Adegas Faccio. NextUp is governed by a 20-member board and all board members are also partners and supporters of NextUp.
"In a world where diversity, equity and inclusion are more important for our future than ever, NextUp is proud to advance all women in business," noted Lisa Baird, CEO of NextUp. "Our new board understands the importance of mentoring and building workplaces that are supportive and reflective of the next generation of leadership. I'm so excited to work with them to help mentor and guide our growing membership. Seventy-five percent of NextUp's members are millennials, GenX and Genz'ers and those future leaders turn to NextUp for our incredible programs and network. I know this new board provides the right experience and commitment to shape the growth of our organization."
New members joining the NextUp Board of Directors include:
Ena Williams, chief operating officer of Casey's General Stores
Andrea Adegas Faccio, president & chief growth officer of Nestlé Purina PetCare, North America
Ena Williams is the chief operating officer of Casey's General Stores. She leads store operations, real estate, supply and distribution, fuel operations, procurement, acquisition integration and operations support. She is a member of the board of directors for Vestis Corporation (NYSE) and Children International, and currently serves on the board of advisors for the Robert B. Rowling Center for Business Law & Leadership, SMU Dedman School of Law. Ena is also a member of the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's Dallas Leadership Committee.
Andrea Adegas Faccio is the president and chief growth officer of Nestlé Purina PetCare, North America providing unified leadership across the organization to help transform business strategies into actions that drive powerful growth. She began her career in 1996 as a commercial trainee at Nestlé Brazil and has since served in many key roles across the company and the globe as a dedicated steward of iconic brands and one of the architects of Nestlé Purina PetCare's ongoing success. A lifelong pet lover, Andrea brings her Bernedoodle, Rio, to work with her almost daily.
The following board members were reelected to two-year terms and to officer positions:
- Board chair and officer, Dagmar Boggs, president Foodservice & On-premise, NA, The Coca-Cola Company
- Vice chair and officer, Beth Marrion, senior managing director, Accenture
- Board secretary and officer, Melody Richard, senior vice president, Pantry, Walmart
- Past chair and officer, Abbe Luersman, executive vice president and chief people officer, Otis Worldwide Corporation at Otis Elevator Company
- Board member and officer, Christina Bieniek, deputy CEO, Deloitte Consulting LLP
- Board member and officer, Marla Daudelin, senior vice president and general manager Global 7 Eleven Team, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay
- Board member and officer, Diana Marshall, executive vice president and chief growth officer, Sam's Club
- NextUp board member Sri Rajagopalan, chief customer officer with General Mills, was elected to an officer position.
The following board members were reelected to two-year terms:
- Board member, Mike Theilmann, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Albertsons Companies
- Board member, Veronica Fernandez, senior vice president and head of Visa Commercial Solutions, North America
- Board member, Wendy Davidson, president and CEO, Hain Celestial Group
- Board member, Tonya Herring, senior vice president, Omnichannel Development, Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA.
"We are so grateful to our incredible board of directors who give significant time and expertise in support of NextUp," said Lisa Baird. "I want to offer my gratitude and appreciation to outgoing past chair Monica Turner and Sarah Dodd who completed their terms December 31, 2023, and who have provided support and countless hours to achieve our mission of advancing all women in business. We are grateful for their service and commitment."
The newly constituted board, including incoming chair Dagmar Boggs, took effect on January 1, 2024.
"I am thrilled to accept this role and thankful for the confidence placed in me by the NextUp board," said Dagmar Boggs. "I am inspired by the opportunity in front of me and am grateful to both Abbe Luersman and Monica Turner, both past chairs of the board, for leaving the organization so well positioned to achieve holistic success."
Additionally, the NextUp board confirmed committee memberships for the coming year:
Executive Committee:
- Committee chair: Dagmar Boggs
- Beth Marrion
- Melody Richard
- Abbe Luersman
- Lisa Baird (non-voting member)
Nominating and Governance:
- Committee chair: Diana Marshall
- Wendy Davidson
- Veronica Fernandez
- Ena Williams
Finance, Audit and Compensation:
- Committee chair: Christina Bieniek
- Tonya Herring
- Val Jabbar
- Mike Theilmann
Development and Fundraising:
- Committee chair: Sri Rajagopalan
- Chau Banks
- Andrea Faccio
- Libby Wright
Regions:
- Committee chair: Marla Daudelin
- Andi Marston
- Open (At large)
A full membership list, including biographies, for the NextUp board of directors can be found at nextupisnow.org.
About NextUp
For more than 20 years, NextUp has brought professional women, allies, and corporate partners together to champion gender equity and Advance All Women in Business. NextUp has a powerful, growing community of more than 17,000 members and 300+ national corporate partners and regional sponsors. NextUp works to create leadership opportunities, amplify women's voices in the workplace and ensure that all women in business can seize opportunities now and in the future. To learn more about NextUp, visit nextupisnow.org or on LinkedIn, Facebookand Instagram @nextupisnow.
