NextUp Launches "You Are NextUp" Campaign Celebrating Women in Business

One of the iconic women featured is glass ceiling breaker Anna Sutherland Bissell, one of the country's first female CEOs, who took over running the Bissell Carpet Sweeper Co. in 1889. Bissell has been advancing women since 1876 and Anna Sutherland Bissell was not only a pioneering businesswoman, but she was also an advocate for women's rights.

Another iconic woman featured in the "You Are NextUp" campaign is Mattel's Barbie! Since 1959, the purpose of the Barbie brand has been to inspire the limitless potential in every child. That message is still relevant today as Barbie is inducted into NextUp and awarded an honorary lifetime membership in the organization. This honor is rarely bestowed, with only a few women previously receiving this distinction.

"We are thrilled to have an incredible Board and members of our leadership team that represent companies like Mattel and Target, who have joined forces with us on the 'You Are NextUp' campaign and recognize the importance of highlighting the empowerment of women," said Lisa Baird, CEO of NextUp. "Inducting Barbie as a lifetime member is especially important as Barbie has been an iconic symbol of empowerment, representing more than 250 jobs and personas, from President of the United States to astronaut, fashion designer, pilot, computer engineer, doctor, and so many more, and along the way, inspiring and empowering young girls everywhere that anything is possible. Being a part of NextUp is another step Barbie can use to further her platform to empower more to be all that they dream they can be."

Target, a long-time supporter of both Barbie and women in leadership roles, is proudly sponsoring Barbie's lifetime membership with NextUp.

In honor of the "You Are NextUp" campaign, NextUp and Mattel are donating 500 Barbie Career Dolls to the Union League Boys & Girls Club of Chicago in support of their SMART Girls programming. This initiative aims to foster leadership roles for young girls interested in pursuing careers in business and inspire the next generation to believe they can be anything.

"'You Are NextUp' is more than a campaign," noted Lisa Baird. "We know that companies who embrace gender diversity in the workplace increase their profitability by 21 percent or more. We also know that companies with 30 percent more female executives are more likely to outperform other companies by ten-to-30 percent. NextUp helps women and companies succeed. In today's economy, we need equitable workplaces more than ever before. We are all truly NextUp."

NextUp's vision is a professional world where equity has been achieved and women have seats at every table. The NextUp community is thriving as more women make a substantial impact on their companies' success and reach their career goals in record time. However, NextUp exists out of necessity. Even as gains are made with women in leadership, new challenges emerge and women have yet to cross the finish line of achieving total equality in the workplace. NextUp helps women bring that vision into reality and creates a world where women have equal opportunities at work and equal opportunities to build their lives and careers exactly the way they want them.

For more information about the "You Are NextUp" campaign or to learn more about NextUp, visit nextupisnow.org.

