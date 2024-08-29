Nextuple Achieves AWS Retail Competency, Accelerating Integrated Digital Transformation in Retail, Grocery, and B2B eCommerce

Our recent success includes listing the Nextuple Order Management Studio Products in the AWS Marketplace, and achieving Retail Competency Partner status, which will provide additional benefits for our clients. --Anshuman Jaiswal, Nextuple Post this

The AWS Retail Competency Program identifies and validates industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency in specialized areas across the retail spectrum. A key to Nextuple's competency was Nextuple Order Management Studio (NOMS), which has helped a large wholesale club modernize omnichannel inventory in less than four months as well as ensured accurate delivery dates for increased eCommerce conversions for a large North American retailer.

"We've been collaborating with AWS on technical certifications and developing transformative solutions for retailers because many of our clients also prefer working with them," said Anshuman Jaiswal, VP of Growth Strategy for Nextuple. "Our recent success includes listing the Nextuple Order Management Studio Products in the AWS Marketplace, and achieving Retail Competency Partner status, which will provide additional benefits for our clients, allowing them to easily purchase Nextuple order management products under their existing AWS agreement."

For details about Nextuple's order management solutions on AWS, visit our AWS partner listing page or Nextuple.com.

About Nextuple

Nextuple empowers customer-centric retailers, grocers, and B2B eCommerce through its SaaS applications, advisory consulting, and systems integration services. Our primary solution, Nextuple Order Management Studio (NOMS), is a unified platform of composable microservices that can fully replace a legacy order management system (OMS) or bolt-on individual microservices to add agility to existing OMS. Clients can build new experiences one component at a time or several in parallel. Our Order Management Studio has three main solution modules: Promise and Inventory, Orchestration, and Fulfillment. These modular solutions enable you to support a full breadth of Omnichannel Order Management System processes and use cases, but more importantly, they provide a framework that allows you to iterate your way to the perfect order.

Nextuple has offices in Massachusetts, U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Bengaluru, India. To learn more, visit www.Nextuple.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or join the global OMS conversation with our Order Management Gurus community.

Kathy Berardi, Nextuple, [email protected], https://www.nextuple.com/

