CHICAGO, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NextWaveSTEM Launches New K-12 Grant Program for AI Literacy Education To Reach Every Classroom
NextWaveSTEM, a leader in K-12 STEAM and emerging technology education, today announced the launch of a new grant program designed to help schools implement artificial intelligence literacy programs to prepare every kid for this essential skill. This initiative aims to provide students with essential skills for an increasingly AI-driven future through NextWaveSTEM's standards-aligned, ready-to-teach curriculum.
Expanding Access to AI Education
The grant program will support schools in implementing NextWaveSTEM's AI literacy curriculum, which is designed to help K-12 students engage and understand complex concepts. All participating schools will receive support to implement these programs in their classrooms. Schools are asked to contribute a minimum of $2,500, while the rest of the program costs are covered by the grant.
"NextWaveSTEM AI literacy programs are designed to transform students from passive technology consumers into confident creators and critical thinkers," said Udit Agarwal, NextWaveSTEM's Founder. "This grant program will help all schools access these important educational resources."
Comprehensive Educational Resources
Schools applying for the grant will benefit from NextWaveSTEM's established educational framework:
- Standards-aligned AI curriculum designed for K-12 classrooms
- Hands-on, project-based learning experiences
- Teacher training through NextWaveSTEM's professional development resources
- Implementation guidance and ongoing support
About NextWaveSTEM
NextWaveSTEM is an educational company dedicated to integrating STEAM and CTE curricula into K-12 education. With over 35 distinct programs available in both English and Spanish, NextWaveSTEM serves more than 500 school districts across the nation. The company's innovative approach combines emerging technologies with standards-aligned curriculum to prepare students for future careers in rapidly evolving fields.
For More Information: [email protected]
Visit https://nextwavestem.com/stem-grant-for-ai-pilot-programs to learn more about the grant program and application process.
Media Contact
Udit Agarwal, NextWave STEM, 1 (224) 595-9650, [email protected], http://NextWaveSTEM.com
SOURCE NextWave STEM
