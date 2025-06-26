NextWaveSTEM Grant Program Summary NextWaveSTEM has launched a new grant program to help K-12 schools implement AI literacy education in their classrooms. The initiative requires schools to contribute a minimum of $2,500, with the grant covering remaining costs. Participating schools receive standards-aligned AI curriculum, hands-on learning experiences, teacher training, and ongoing support. The program aims to transform students from passive technology consumers into confident creators and critical thinkers, preparing them for an AI-driven future. NextWaveSTEM currently serves over 500 school districts nationwide with 35+ STEAM programs available in English and Spanish. Schools can apply at http:// https://nextwavestem.com/stem-grant-for-ai-pilot-programs

CHICAGO, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NextWaveSTEM Launches New K-12 Grant Program for AI Literacy Education To Reach Every Classroom

NextWaveSTEM, a leader in K-12 STEAM and emerging technology education, today announced the launch of a new grant program designed to help schools implement artificial intelligence literacy programs to prepare every kid for this essential skill. This initiative aims to provide students with essential skills for an increasingly AI-driven future through NextWaveSTEM's standards-aligned, ready-to-teach curriculum.