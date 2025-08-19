Nexus Dental Systems Launches Nexus Integrated Health as Strategic International Venture to Scale Global Oral-Systemic Healthcare Innovation

"Our platform has proven that the convergence of oral health and systemic wellness creates unprecedented value across diverse healthcare ecosystems." - Deepit Anand, co-founder, Nexus Dental Systems Post this

The new venture revolutionizes how international providers capture reimbursement for critical interventions like periodontal therapy for diabetic patients, pre-surgical oral clearances and infection management protocols that prevent life-threatening systemic complications. By bridging the gap between oral health and medical necessity across international markets—from emerging Middle Eastern healthcare infrastructures to advanced Asia-Pacific systems—Nexus Integrated Health enables providers worldwide to optimize revenue streams while preventing costly downstream medical interventions.

"Launching Nexus Integrated Health represents the natural evolution of our North American success into a global healthcare transformation movement. Our platform has proven that the convergence of oral health and systemic wellness creates unprecedented value across diverse healthcare ecosystems," said Deepit Anand co-founder of Nexus Dental Systems. "This international expansion allows us to scale our disruptive innovation globally while maintaining our market-leading position in North America, creating a comprehensive ecosystem that revolutionizes how healthcare systems worldwide approach preventive oral medicine as a cornerstone of whole-body wellness."

Nexus Integrated Health's market entry strategy targets regions experiencing rapid healthcare infrastructure development, aging populations, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases directly linked to oral health. The venture's data-driven platform delivers measurable ROI through accurate revenue optimization while setting new benchmarks for clinical outcomes across diverse regulatory frameworks and reimbursement structures.

Dr. Anthony Naranja has been appointed as CEO of Nexus Integrated Health to execute this ambitious global expansion strategy, bringing extensive international healthcare experience and strategic vision to the venture.

This dual-market approach positions Nexus Dental Systems to dominate both established North American markets and capture explosive growth in international regions, creating a global powerhouse in oral-systemic healthcare innovation.

About Nexus Dental Systems

Nexus Dental Systems is the leading North American healthcare technology company connecting oral health with systemic wellness through innovative billing optimization and professional development solutions. Founded by Deepit Anand, Brett Brocki, and Patrick Kircher, the company's breakthrough platforms enable healthcare providers to unlock the full revenue potential of medically necessary oral care while preventing costly downstream medical interventions. Nexus Dental Systems is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Nexus Integrated Health

Nexus Integrated Health is the international venture of Nexus Dental Systems, targeting high-growth global markets including the UAE, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Australia, South Korea, and Japan. The venture adapts proven North American innovations for diverse international healthcare ecosystems, enabling global providers to maximize revenue optimization while delivering breakthrough clinical outcomes across varying regulatory and reimbursement frameworks.

