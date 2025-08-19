Nexus Integrated Health Appoints Dr. Anthony Naranja as CEO to Accelerate Oral-Systemic Healthcare Innovation and Revenue Optimization Across Global Markets

"The convergence of oral health and systemic wellness represents one of healthcare's most underutilized value creation opportunities on a global scale." - Dr. Anthony Naranja, newly appointed CEO of Nexus Integrated Health Post this

"The convergence of oral health and systemic wellness represents one of healthcare's most underutilized value creation opportunities on a global scale," said Dr. Anthony Naranja, newly appointed CEO of Nexus Integrated Health. "We are revolutionizing how providers capture reimbursement for critical interventions like periodontal therapy for diabetic patients, pre-surgical oral clearances and infection management protocols that prevent life-threatening systemic complications. By bridging the gap between oral health and medical necessity across diverse healthcare ecosystems—from North American Medicare systems to emerging markets in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific—we are enabling providers worldwide to bill appropriately for treatments that prevent emergency department visits, hospital admissions, and complex medical procedures that could have been avoided through proactive oral care intervention."

"Dr. Naranja brings the perfect combination of clinical expertise, strategic vision and global operational excellence needed to scale our disruptive platform across international markets," stated Nexus Integrated Health co-founder Deepit Anand. "His proven track record in healthcare innovation, combined with his deep understanding of the oral-systemic health connection and cross-cultural healthcare dynamics, makes him the ideal leader to unlock Nexus Integrated Health's next phase of exponential growth across North America, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and beyond. Anthony's appointment signals our commitment to not just transforming dental care regionally, but revolutionizing how healthcare ecosystems globally approach preventive oral medicine as a cornerstone of whole-body wellness."

The leadership transition coincides with the official launch of Serendequity Education, the company's hyper-personalized professional development ecosystem featuring the Mini MBA in Business and Leadership Excellence for Dental Professionals—a first-to-market program developed in strategic partnership with the University of Pennsylvania, with plans for international expansion to serve healthcare professionals across Nexus Integrated Health's target markets.

Nexus Integrated Health's data-driven platform empowers providers to maximize ROI through accurate, streamlined compensation while delivering breakthrough clinical outcomes that set new industry benchmarks for operational excellence across diverse regulatory environments and healthcare infrastructures.

For more information on Nexus Integrated Health, visit: NexusIntegratedHealth.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Moler, Nexus Integrated Health / Nexus Dental Systems, 1 800 413 2058, [email protected] , https://nexusintegratedhealth.com/

SOURCE Nexus Integrated Health / Nexus Dental Systems