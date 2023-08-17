Nexus IT Honored with Inc. 5000 Fast Companies Award for the 2nd Consecutive Year

"We owe our success to our talented and dedicated team members who work tirelessly to exceed our clients' expectations," said Earl Foote, CEO of Nexus IT. Tweet this

"We are delighted to receive recognition for the second consecutive year as one of the top 5,000 fastest-growing businesses in the country," said Earl Foote, CEO of Nexus IT. "This prestigious accolade speaks volumes about the unwavering commitment and hard work demonstrated by our team. Their relentless efforts in optimizing success for our clients in the fields of IT Infrastructure and Cybersecurity have been instrumental. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed clients, our exceptional team, and the supportive community that surrounds us!"

Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 Fast Companies list for the second consecutive year is a significant milestone for Nexus IT. It validates their ability to adapt to changing market dynamics, their commitment to client satisfaction, and their relentless pursuit of excellence in everything they do. This year, Nexus IT was ranked #173 in IT services. In Utah, they're ranked at #66, and in Salt Lake City itself, they find themselves at #22.

"We owe our success to our talented and dedicated team members who work tirelessly to exceed our clients' expectations," added Foote. "This award affirms our position as a leading MSP and motivates us to continue providing innovative and reliable IT solutions to our clients, helping them achieve their business goals."

About Nexus IT

Nexus IT is an IT Support and Cybersecurity Services (MSP/MSSP) company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company provides IT and cybersecurity services across the nation with a worry-free, hyper-responsive approach so leaders can focus on growing their business. In its 24th year, Nexus IT continues to elevate its team, clients and community to new heights with its award-winning support, vibrant workplace, lively culture and community-minded initiatives. For more information, visit https://www.nexusitc.net/.

Media Contact

Earl Foote, Nexus IT, 1 (877) 861-8520, [email protected], https://www.nexusitc.net/

SOURCE Nexus IT