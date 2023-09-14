Nexus IT, Utah's Premier Managed Services Provider, Celebrates its 25th Anniversary.

"From the infancy of the internet to the current era of cloud and mobile computing, we've adapted and grown with each new wave of technology, always striving to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our clients." ~ Earl Foote, CEO and Founder of Nexus IT. " Tweet this

A Journey of Innovation and Growth:

Nexus IT began as a small startup with a mission to provide reliable and affordable IT services to local businesses. Over the years, the company has expanded its client base to include enterprises and public sector organizations, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The team has grown from a modest group of passionate technologists to a robust force of leading-edge IT professionals.

Commitment to Excellence:

Quality has always been at the forefront of Nexus IT's service delivery. The company has earned numerous industry certifications and awards, including the prestigious Microsoft Gold Partner designation and a place in the MSP 500, a ranking of the world's top managed services providers.

"We couldn't be more excited about what the future holds," adds Foote. "Our continued investment in state-of-the-art technologies and employee training ensures that Nexus IT will remain a trusted partner for businesses, ready to tackle the ever-evolving challenges of the IT landscape."

About Nexus IT

Nexus IT is a Utah-based Managed Services Provider specializing in delivering comprehensive IT solutions to businesses of all sizes. Founded in 1998, Nexus IT has gained a reputation for quality service, reliability, and industry-leading expertise.

For more information about Nexus IT and its services, please visit www.nexusitc.net.

Media Contact

Earl Foote, Nexus IT, 1 (877) 861-8520, [email protected], https://www.nexusitc.net/

SOURCE Nexus IT