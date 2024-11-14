Nexus-MD Announces Oversubscribed Financing Round Led by Santec Global Corporation

This financing round underscores the confidence our investors have in our technology and vision. Post this

Today, provider-to-provider medical imaging requisition is an extremely complex and laborious process. Specialty providers and enterprise health organizations dedicate a significant amount of time, effort and money to consolidating medical data for the patients they serve. The Nexus-MD team of AI experts is leveraging AI-agents and Large Language Models (LLMs) to automate prior medical imaging workflow while enhancing productivity at the clinician's practice at a fraction of the cost and time compared to current conventional, manual methodologies. The Nexus-MD Mia (Medical Image Aggregator) platform is revolutionizing healthcare data sharing, improving patient outcomes by ensuring that clinicians can securely share and access medical imaging data - anytime, anywhere - and at scale.

The new capital will be used to scale the company's operations, enhance its innovative product offerings, and continue the development of its next-generation solutions. The company will also continue to pioneer the use of Large Language Models and AI-Agents to modernize the antiquated and inefficiencies in current medical imaging collation workflows.

The involvement of the MCW, the nation's third-largest medical school and one of the top 100 research institutions, highlights the strong support Nexus-MD has garnered from the healthcare community. This round also includes investment from individual healthcare leaders who are directly impacted by the issues Nexus-MD seeks to solve, such as specialty providers, radiologists and ophthalmologists.

"We are excited to have Santec Global Corporation lead this round and welcome the support of the Medical College of Wisconsin and several esteemed healthcare professionals," said Ali Bakhshinejad, PhD, CEO of Nexus-MD. "This financing round underscores the confidence our investors have in our technology and vision. With their support, we are poised to advance our platform's capabilities and bring transformative solutions to the healthcare industry."

About Nexus-MD:

Nexus-MD is a leading provider of medical imaging solutions, specializing in advanced platforms for medical image management and workflow optimization. Nexus-MD's innovative software solutions are designed to improve the efficiency and accuracy of clinical processes, enabling healthcare providers to deliver exceptional patient care while enabling reduction in cost and time.

About Santec Group:

Santec Holdings Corporation (the "Santec") was established in 1979. It is headquartered in Komaki, Aichi, Japan and has subsidiaries in Japan (Santec AOC Corporation, Santec LIS Corporation, Santec OIS Corporation and Santec Japan Corporation), in North America (Santec Global Corporation in NJ, Santec U.S.A. Corporation in NJ, Santec Canada Corporation in Ottawa and Santec California Corporation in CA), U.K. (Santec Europe Ltd. in Oxfordshire) and China (Santec (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. in Shanghai). Santec is listed on the Standard Market (6777) a section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The company serves a global customer base; including the world's major telecommunications companies, transmission/sub system manufacturers, internationally recognized research centers and universities. Santec's product lines include a broad range of advanced optical components, tunable lasers, optical test/measurement and OCT systems for telecommunication, life science, sensing and industry applications.

Santec's medical brand, MOVU, launched in 2013, continues to develop proprietary technology and create best-in-class optical imaging devices with a drive to impact as many people as possible. MOVU's ARGOS ® best-in-class OCT biometer delivers the highest success rate, even among the densest of cataracts.

