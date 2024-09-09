Nexus Search Partners Appoints Darci Galvin as Senior Vice President of Client Relations

I look forward to building on Nexus' strong foundation and driving initiatives that will further elevate our client partnerships. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Darci to the Nexus team," said Thaddeus Jones, Founder and Managing Partner of Nexus Search Partners. "Her wealth of experience and proven track record in fostering client relationships aligns with our commitment to providing unparalleled service. Darci's appointment underscores our dedication to purpose-driven growth and setting high standards in the executive search industry."

In her role at Nexus, Galvin will lead efforts to enhance client engagement, develop strategic partnerships, and ensure the firm's services continue to meet and exceed client expectations.

"I'm excited to join Nexus Search Partners and contribute to its purpose-driven mission to reimagine executive search," said Galvin. "The firm's focus on creating access for all talent at the executive level, coupled with its innovative approach to talent acquisition, presents a unique opportunity to deliver exceptional value to clients. I look forward to building on Nexus' strong foundation and driving initiatives that will further elevate our client partnerships."

Galvin's appointment comes at a time of significant growth for Nexus Search Partners, which has quickly established itself as a transformative force in the executive search industry since its founding in 2023.

About Nexus Search Partners

Nexus Search Partners is a purpose-driven executive search and advisory firm with a mission to reimagine executive search and create access for talent from all backgrounds. The firm sets clients and candidates up for the highest level of success by leveraging its corporate expertise combined with a tailored, hands-on process. This approach produces the strongest slate of candidates with diverse lived experiences for organizations, along with the tools they need to maximize success. For more information, visit www.nexussearchpartners.com.

