Nexus Search Partners Appoints Darci Galvin as Senior Vice President of Client Relations

Industry veteran brings 18+ years of experience to bolster growing firm's commitment to client success
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexus Search Partners, a purpose-driven executive search and advisory firm, today announced the selection of Darci Galvin as Senior Vice President of Client Relations. In this important role, Galvin will focus on optimizing client success and fostering growth through the creation and execution of strategic initiatives.
Galvin joins Nexus Search Partners with over 18 years of experience in the executive search industry. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Global Client Services at True, where she focused on partnership success and served as a bridge to the firm's full range of services. Previously, Galvin spent 15 years at Spencer Stuart, a global executive search and leadership consulting firm, where she played a key role in building the private equity practice and assisted in creating a business development team focused on strategic relationships.
"We are thrilled to welcome Darci to the Nexus team," said Thaddeus Jones, Founder and Managing Partner of Nexus Search Partners. "Her wealth of experience and proven track record in fostering client relationships aligns with our commitment to providing unparalleled service. Darci's appointment underscores our dedication to purpose-driven growth and setting high standards in the executive search industry."
In her role at Nexus, Galvin will lead efforts to enhance client engagement, develop strategic partnerships, and ensure the firm's services continue to meet and exceed client expectations.
"I'm excited to join Nexus Search Partners and contribute to its purpose-driven mission to reimagine executive search," said Galvin. "The firm's focus on creating access for all talent at the executive level, coupled with its innovative approach to talent acquisition, presents a unique opportunity to deliver exceptional value to clients. I look forward to building on Nexus' strong foundation and driving initiatives that will further elevate our client partnerships."
Galvin's appointment comes at a time of significant growth for Nexus Search Partners, which has quickly established itself as a transformative force in the executive search industry since its founding in 2023.
