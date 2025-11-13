Nexus Search Partners Expands Financial Services Practice with Appointment of Alison Summerville as Partner

Nexus Search Partners announces the appointment of Alison Summerville as Partner, Financial Services, expanding its purpose-driven executive search and advisory work within the financial sector.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexus Search Partners, a purpose-driven executive search and advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Alison Summerville as Partner, Financial Services. A respected leader with more than two decades of executive experience across banking, corporate strategy, and civic leadership, Summerville brings both financial expertise and a deep commitment to community impact to her new role.

Summerville most recently served as Business Administration Executive and Head of Corporate Citizenship at Ally Financial, where she launched and scaled the Ally Charitable Foundation to an $80 million endowment and built a $20 million annual grant-making program focused on economic mobility. She also held senior leadership roles at Bank of America, including Chief Operating Officer of Corporate Treasury, where she guided the company through periods of significant transformation.

Summerville is no stranger to Nexus' relationship-centric work. As past Chair of the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, she remained closely engaged with the organization during its CEO and COO searches, where Nexus served as the retained partner.

"Seeing that process up close, I witnessed the impact of Nexus' thoughtful and intentional approach," Summerville said. "Joining the firm is an exciting opportunity to bring that same purpose-driven vision to financial institutions navigating transformation. I believe leadership in financial services must balance results with resilience and cultural alignment, and Nexus is uniquely positioned to deliver on that."

Beyond her corporate career, Summerville is a prominent figure in Charlotte's civic community through service on the boards of Central Piedmont Community College, Charlotte Country Day School, and Habitat for Humanity, in addition to her leadership with the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. Her efforts have advanced education, workforce development, affordable housing, and regional growth initiatives. Her accomplishments have been recognized with numerous honors, including Mecklenburg Times' 50 Most Influential Women, the Women in Business Achievement Award from the Charlotte Business Journal, and the Leadership in Action Award from Career Mastered Magazine.

"Alison's ability to navigate complexity, build consensus, and anchor business success in purpose-driven leadership makes her an incredible addition to our team," said Thaddeus Jones, Founder and Managing Partner of Nexus Search Partners. "She has lived the challenges of organizational transformation and understands the critical role leadership plays in creating both business results and community impact."

Summerville's appointment reflects Nexus' continued expansion into financial services and its commitment to delivering exceptional, values-aligned leaders who drive long-term organizational success.

