Nexus Search Partners Lands Amazon, Microsoft Vet to Join Burgeoning Executive Search Practice

A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and a distinguished Navy veteran, having served as a Navy supply corps officer and submariner from 1989 to 1995, Kelley has played a pivotal role in spearheading military affairs strategies for both Microsoft and Amazon – firsts for each company, which established both as global industry leaders.

Kelley spent 16 years with Microsoft, including leading talent acquisition for the Cloud & Enterprise division, leading global diversity programs and later spearheading the development of the Microsoft Software & Systems Academy (MSSA), a first-of-its-kind program designed to create opportunities for military veterans, reservists and their families. The MSSA program served as an innovative roadmap for today's industry standard skill bridge programs in military veteran transition efforts. Kelley testified before the U.S. Congress about the MSSA program and his expertise in military transition programs.

Kelley's success at Microsoft paved the way for his role as talent acquisition director at Amazon, where he built a dynamic and integrated talent systems strategy for Global Operations, leading a team of over 1,000 recruiters in 15 countries and significantly enhancing the company's diverse talent pipelines, acquisition and integration. His teams successfully scaled new businesses like Amazon Air and Amazon Logistics, recruiting all technology teams and tens of thousands of professionals yearly to support operations. Following his role at Amazon, Kelley built an impressive leadership advisory firm, working with enterprise clients as well as pre-seed and early stage start-ups to deliver operational excellence while building healthy, human-centric teams.

"With Sean Kelley joining Nexus' leadership team, we aren't just gaining a senior partner with a remarkable track record," said Nexus founder and Managing Partner Thaddeus V. Jones, "we're gaining a dedicated ally who understands that ID&E isn't just a box to check, but a fundamental strength to be embraced. His perspective and passion for leveling the playing field for underestimated talent – particularly veterans – and creating opportunities at the executive level align seamlessly with Nexus' core values. There are people who care about ID&E because it's part of their job, and then there are people who care about ID&E because it's part of their soul – and Sean Kelley is the latter."

In addition to a BS in economics from the U.S. Naval Academy, Kelley also holds an MS in global leadership from the University of San Diego. Driven by his passion for mentorship, collaboration and inclusive excellence, Kelley currently serves as a start-up advisor with Sage&Sea Ventures to Karat, Iterative Health, Purepost, Disclo and Guild Education, and is a national trustee of the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.

"I've been fortunate throughout my career to be a stalwart ally for inclusive leadership and to create values-driven change with people and companies I deeply admire," said Kelley. "When Thadd first approached me with his vision for Nexus and the very real possibility to transform executive search, I knew it was an organization – and role – I wanted to sink my teeth into. My life's work parallels Nexus' mission to create opportunities for diverse leaders at the executive level, and I'm excited to spark candidate-centric, systemic change in the executive search industry."

In his position at Nexus, Kelley will continue his roles with Duke University's Veteran Transitions Research Lab and Sage&Sea Ventures serving start-up founders and their missions while opening doors to opportunities for veterans, their families and diverse leaders.

About Nexus Search Partners

Nexus Search Partners is a purpose-driven executive search and advisory firm that prioritizes inclusion, diversity and equity (ID&E) in the workplace to boost access for talent that has been underrepresented across traditional search models. Nexus sets clients and candidates up for the highest level of success by leveraging unique expertise combined with a tailored, hands-on process to produce the strongest slate of diverse candidates for organizations, along with the tools they need to maximize success, including executive coaching and mentorship opportunities. For more information, visit Nexus' website or LinkedIn.

