Nexus Search Partners Names Multi-Industry Veteran Executive as Senior Partner

Previously, Winston held chief financial officer roles at national retailer Family Dollar, grocery and convenience chain Giant Eagle, and global media and publishing company Scholastic. She assumed the role of interim CEO at Bed Bath & Beyond from May to November 2019, making her just the second Black woman to serve as CEO of a Fortune 500 company.

"Nexus could not be more proud to have Mary on our team," said Nexus founder and Managing Partner Thaddeus V. Jones. "Her years of experience across diverse industries and corporate strategy acumen will be instrumental in helping Nexus achieve its next milestones. More importantly, Mary brings the same sense of purpose and an intentional, values-driven mindset that will be integral to not only meeting our clients' needs, but to continuing to grow the Nexus brand and reimagine what executive search can be."

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, Winston has been named one of the 50 Most Powerful Women in Business by Black Enterprise magazine and one of the 100 Most Influential People in Finance by Treasury & Risk Management. In 2019, she was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award by Charlotte Business Journal for its CFO of the Year Awards.

"I've had the good fortune to spend the better part of my life building a successful career, one that has challenged me and helped me to become the leader I am today, and while my corporate work will continue, I am also overjoyed to have the opportunity to more fully lean into my purpose and passion – helping companies hire, develop and engage diverse leaders – by joining the Nexus team," said Winston. "Nexus' purpose-driven, people-first ethos is a true differentiator in the executive search field and aligns seamlessly with the goals I've set for my next chapter. I feel privileged to be joining this team of disruptors and innovators, and I look forward to the future we will build together."

About Nexus Search Partners

Nexus Search Partners is a purpose-driven executive search and advisory firm that prioritizes inclusion, diversity and equity (ID&E) in the workplace to boost access for talent that has been underrepresented across traditional search models. Nexus sets clients and candidates up for the highest level of success by leveraging unique expertise combined with a tailored, hands-on process to produce the strongest slate of diverse candidates for organizations, along with the tools they need to maximize success, including executive coaching and mentorship opportunities. For more information, visit www.nexussearchpartners.com.

