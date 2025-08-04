NEYA Introduces New Menstrual Disc Applicator to Make Period Care Easier

NEYA just launched a new reusable menstrual disc applicator that makes period disc insertion easier, cleaner, and simple. NEYA is designed by a women's health nurse practitioner to work with most popular reusable discs.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NEYA, a women-founded company led by a practicing women's health nurse practitioner, has officially launched its all new menstrual disc applicator, designed to help users insert menstrual discs more easily, comfortably, and confidently.

The NEYA applicator was created to solve a common yet often unspoken problem: how difficult it can be to insert a period disc, especially for first-time users, people with a tilted uterus, or those switching from tampons. The eco-friendly tool is compatible with most reusable brands on the market.

"I created NEYA after seeing so many patients struggle with disc insertion," said Yuli, NEYA's founder and a licensed nurse practitioner. "Many loved the idea of reusable discs, but couldn't make them work for their bodies either the angle was off, or they weren't getting it fully into place. I knew there had to be a better way, so I designed a period disc applicator that's simple, reusable, and safe."

NEYA's design is intentionally user-friendly and comes with a discreet travel case. The applicator is made using 100% medical-grade silicone and is free from BPA, phthalates, latex, PFAS, and other potentially harmful chemicals. Unlike other options on the market, the NEYA menstrual disc applicator requires no added lubricant.

With the applicator now available for purchase, NEYA is setting out to reshape the conversation around menstrual care, making it more approachable, sustainable, and inclusive. The company plans to launch its own reusable disc in the coming weeks, designed to work seamlessly with the applicator for an even smoother experience.

Customers can now shop the applicator at https://shopneya.com, where they'll also find a growing library of educational content, product demonstrations, and community reviews to help support first-time and returning disc users alike.

About NEYA

NEYA is a brand built on a mission to empower people through better period care. Founded by a women's health nurse practitioner, NEYA creates body-safe tools to help people feel more in control of their menstrual experience. The brand is committed to sustainability, transparency, and helping close the gap in access to reliable menstrual products through community initiatives and product donations.

