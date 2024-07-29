NFCC Partners with AFC to Support Consumers, Provide Safe Pathways Out of Debt, and Increase Access to Responsible and Affordable Financial Services

The NFCC is proud to work with the AFC to ensure consumers have access to the education and support they need to make the most of the very latest financial technology. Post this

"It is essential that we work together with the NFCC to understand the challenges consumers are facing and the latest innovations in financial services that may serve as a critical lifeline," said Phil Goldfeder, Chief Executive Officer at the American Fintech Council. "As a trade association built on the foundation of responsible innovation, AFC is uniquely positioned to support the work of NFCC and help our combined membership serve consumers."

This collaborative effort will create a range of opportunities for members of both organizations to collaborate and offer innovative financial literacy programs, introduce the latest safe and affordable fintech products, and champion programs and products that create financial optionality and pathways out of debt for millions of Americans. In addition, both organizations will work together to educate their collective membership through podcasts, webinars, and by supporting each other's events.

A standards-based organization, AFC is the premier trade association representing the largest financial technology (Fintech) companies and innovative BaaS banks. AFC's mission is to promote a transparent, inclusive, and customer-centric financial system by supporting responsible innovation in financial services and encouraging sound public policy. AFC members foster competition in consumer finance and pioneer products to better serve underserved consumer segments and geographies.

Founded in 1951, the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC) is the oldest nonprofit dedicated to improving people's financial well-being. With a nationwide network of NFCC Certified Credit Counselors serving 50 states and all U.S. territories, NFCC nonprofit counselors are financial advocates, empowering millions of consumers to take charge of their finances through one-on-one financial reviews that address credit card debt, loans, housing decisions, and overall money management. For expert guidance and advice, call (800) 388-2227 or visit http://www.nfcc.org.

