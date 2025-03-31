NFCC Partners with FICO to Expand Access to Credit Counseling and Education

"The NFCC partnership with FICO will enable nonprofit credit counselors to offer more comprehensive and effective counseling services, ultimately helping more individuals navigate their financial challenges and build a stronger financial future." Post this

"This partnership with FICO is a significant step forward in our mission to empower consumers to achieve financial well-being," said NFCC CEO Mike Croxson. "This collaboration leveraging the FICO Score Open Access for Credit and Financial Counseling program is evidence of our continued commitment to ensure our nationwide network of nonprofit credit counselors have the latest tools to provide more comprehensive and effective counseling services, ultimately helping more individuals navigate their financial challenges and build a stronger financial future."

"FICO has a long-standing commitment to increasing access to credit and educational resources, and ultimately empowering people to make more informed financial decisions," said Jenelle Dito, Vice President of Consumer Empowerment Programs and Partnerships at FICO. "By partnering with NFCC, we can extend our reach and provide valuable resources to those who need it most."

Learn more about the NFCC and its commitment to financial well-being by visiting nfcc.org. For more information on the FICO® Score Open Access for Credit and Financial Counseling program, visit community.fico.com.

About NFCC

Founded in 1951, the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC) is the oldest nonprofit dedicated to improving people's financial well-being. With a growing network of NFCC Certified Credit Counselors serving 50 states and all U.S. territories, NFCC nonprofit counselors are financial advocates, empowering millions of consumers to take charge of their finances through one-on-one financial reviews that address credit card debt, student loans, housing decisions, and overall money management. For expert guidance and advice, visit http://www.nfcc.org.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 80 countries do everything from protecting four billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com/en.

FICO and Score A Better Future are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

