NFL Hall of Fame Legend Fran Tarkenton Expands Portfolio Brands

Liger, Tarkenton, and GoSmallBiz Become One

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Several industry-leading brands have come together under the leadership of NFL Hall of Famer and long-time Atlanta-based entrepreneur, Fran Tarkenton, to become "one hand to shake" for large enterprises and rapidly growing companies.

Tarkenton, a leader in enterprise SaaS development, Liger, a full-service marketing firm, and GoSmallBiz, a SaaS and professional services provider to small businesses, are now all portfolio brands within Tarkenton Companies.

"By bringing together the strengths of our industry-leading brands, we are uniquely equipped to help our partners identify unseen opportunities and generate new revenue streams," says Fran Tarkenton, founder and CEO of Tarkenton Companies. "Leveraging our combined expertise in technology, marketing, and SaaS, we offer organizations a seamless partnership designed to drive efficiency and fuel unprecedented growth."

Strategic Leadership Appointments

Tarkenton has installed top-notch, veteran leaders in the C-Suite:

Will Adams , President

, President Eric Holtzclaw , Chief Strategy Officer

, Chief Strategy Officer Cynthia Hayes , Chief Operating Officer

, Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Sikes , Chief Financial Officer

, Chief Financial Officer Debbie Vignone , Chief of Staff

Investing in Atlanta

In addition to founding, funding, and building more than 25 companies—nearly all of which have been built in Atlanta—Tarkenton, a lifelong entrepreneur, intimately understands the trials and tribulations of the entrepreneurial journey. His companies have long championed growth-stage B2B SaaS firms by providing them with expertise, tech empowerment, business services, proven infrastructure, and executive mentorship. This comprehensive support system accelerates traction and helps these companies achieve scale, reflecting Fran's commitment to fostering innovation and success within the entrepreneurial community.

As a longstanding employer and job creator, Tarkenton Companies is also deeply committed to serving and supporting the communities where it operates. This commitment is exemplified through initiatives such as providing paid community service days for employees, granting funding to local nonprofits through the 'Tarkenton Cares' program, and volunteering with local charities. Additionally, Tarkenton Companies supports the growth of nonprofits by offering a wide array of products and services tailored to their needs.

Tarkenton Companies

The Tarkenton Companies includes notable brands such as Tarkenton Financial, Tarkenton Private Capital, and Perpetual Wealth Systems. Each brand is dedicated to driving innovation and delivering measurable results. By leveraging its professional services, enterprise SaaS, and SMB technology solutions, Tarkenton Companies helps partners and clients navigate today's market complexities and achieve sustainable growth.

For more information about the Tarkenton Companies, click here.

Media Contact

Mike Petchenik, Tarkenton Companies, (404) 345-1358, [email protected]

SOURCE Tarkenton Companies