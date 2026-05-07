NFL Star Bryant McKinnie and Rahzel, Co-Founder of The Roots, Join TBOC Super PAC to Back Harvard MBA and Wall Street Banker Marty Dolan to Defeat AOC

BRONX, N.Y., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Take Back Our Country Super PAC (TBOC), an independent expenditure-only political committee, today announced that NFL Super Bowl Champion and Hip Hop mogul Bryant McKinnie alongside lifetime Bronx resident and Hip-Hop pioneer Rahzel, Co-Founder of iconic Hip Hop group The Roots, are joining TBOC's independent Culture, Capital & Community Coalition to support a debate between Marty Dolan and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, to drum up donor outreach, and voter engagement in New York's 14th Congressional District.

TBOC supports Marty Dolan, a Harvard MBA and 40-year-plus Wall Street insurance senior investment banker, in the June 23, 2026 Democratic primary against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. According to public campaign statements, Dolan submitted more than 10,000 voter petition signatures to the NYC Board of Elections; final ballot status remains subject to BOE review and certification. TBOC's work will be conducted independently of Dolan, his campaign, and any candidate committee.

NY-14 is not a race that requires millions of voters to move; it is a Democratic primary where targeted independent expenditures can matter. In the 2024 NY-14 Democratic primary, Ocasio-Cortez received 20,136 votes and Dolan received 4,355, more than 20% of the total vote. TBOC is calling on major donors, entrepreneurs, cultural leaders, athletes, business owners, and grassroots contributors to fund independent voter education, digital communications, direct outreach, and turnout efforts focused on affordability, public safety, small business growth, home ownership, workforce development housing, financial literacy, and access to venture capital for #HBCUEntrepreneurs.

"Communities in the Bronx and Queens deserve leadership that is practical, visible, and accountable," said Jessica Ross Gomilla, TBOC Operations Manager and Tennessee State University #HBCUEntrepreneur alumni. "This coalition brings sports, Hip-Hop culture, grassroots organizing, and serious donors together for one purpose: turning frustration into votes and resources into political power."

McKinnie and Rahzel along with retired NFL star, entrepreneur, and investor Travaris Cadet will help TBOC elevate independent voter-engagement efforts across culture, sports, media, and donor networks. Their participation is a call to supporters of Hip-Hop culture, working families, athletes, HBCU-PBI (Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions) alumni networks, and community builders to get off the sidelines, fund the fight, volunteer, and vote on June 23.

To contribute, volunteer, host donor briefings, or join the coalition, contact Jessica Ross Gomilla: [email protected], (872) 301-0668, www.chancetoadvance.org.

Donor Compliance Notice: TBOC Super PAC is an independent expenditure-only political committee. Contributions will be used for federal election activity and independent political speech. TBOC does not make contributions to federal candidates or candidate committees, and its spending decisions are made independently and not in coordination with any candidate, campaign, or candidate committee. TBOC may not accept contributions from foreign nationals, federal contractors, national banks, or federally chartered corporations. Federal law requires best efforts to collect and report name, mailing address, occupation, and employer for contributors giving over $200. Contributions are not tax-deductible as charitable contributions for federal income tax purposes.

Paid for by TBOC Super PAC. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee. www.chancetoadvance.org

Media Contact

Jessica Ross Gomilla, TBOC, 1 8722010668, [email protected], http://www.chancetoadvance.org/

SOURCE TBOC