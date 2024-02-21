NFL Star Dak Prescott Launches New Partnership with CR Fitness Holdings to Expand Crunch Fitness Presence in Texas

"We are thrilled to work with Dak, a tremendously successful and admirable athlete on and off the field," says CR Fitness CEO Tony Scrimale. "Dak truly understands the importance and value of accessible fitness and health options." Post this

"I believe mental and physical health are so important. Health and fitness are incorporated into everything we do, and more people should have access to affordable, high-quality ways to improve their overall well-being," says Prescott. "Crunch Fitness is a game-changer for many people, from first-time gym-goers to seasoned athletes, which is what attracted me to come on board. I'm excited to help the CR Fitness team continue to introduce the inclusive Crunch gym experience to the surrounding communities of Dallas, Texas."

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch offers an extensive selection of premier cardio equipment, top-quality strength training equipment, dedicated group fitness studios, cycling studios, hot yoga studios, boxing classes, performance turfs, dry saunas, a Training Hub, HydroMassage® tanning, and HIITZone™. Members also have access to a staff of experienced personal trainers and over $1.5M worth of equipment per location.

"We are thrilled to work with Dak, a tremendously successful and admirable athlete on and off the field," says CR Fitness CEO Tony Scrimale. "Dak truly understands the importance and value of accessible fitness and health options. We're looking forward to partnering with him to bring the highest quality equipment, amazing group fitness classes, and experienced personal trainers to so many people at an unbeatable value."

With five operational clubs in the Dallas area and a goal to operate 100 clubs nationwide by 2026, CR Fitness Holdings LLC is led by industry veterans Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, who combined have more than 150 years of experience in the fitness sector. The team currently operates 62 locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas, with ambitious expansion plans reaching across the United States.

About CR Fitness Holdings, LLC.

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC. is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness. The company is rapidly expanding its club footprint throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas and is led by a veteran management team with over one hundred fifty years of combined experience in the fitness industry. With a comprehensive fitness offering and affordable price point, Crunch Fitness offers unmatched value to its members regardless of fitness level and is well-positioned to take advantage of consumers' increasing focus on health and wellness.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 2.5 million members with over 450 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

Media Contact

Tricia Mason, CR Fitness Holdings LLC, 8136017471, [email protected], crunch.com

SOURCE CR Fitness Holdings LLC