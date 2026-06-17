NFL Veteran Eric Murray to Open First The Camp Transformation Center Location in Missouri City

"The Camp represents everything I believe in—discipline, accountability, personal growth, and community. I wanted to invest in a business that helps people improve their lives while creating a positive impact in the communities we serve." — Eric Murray Post this

Following a successful professional football career spanning nearly a decade, Murray is transitioning his leadership and competitive mindset into business ownership with a focus on health, wellness, and community impact.

The Missouri City location will be Murray's first Camp Transformation Center to open, with additional locations planned as part of his long-term investment in the brand. Murray has committed to opening three Camp locations, bringing a proven fitness and accountability system to communities throughout the Houston area.

"The Camp represents everything I believe in—discipline, accountability, personal growth, and community," said Murray. "I wanted to invest in a business that helps people improve their lives while creating a positive impact in the communities we serve."

The Camp Transformation Center has become known for combining strength-focused training, nutrition guidance, accountability coaching, and a supportive community environment designed to help members achieve sustainable results.

The opening comes at a time when consumer interest in strength training, muscle development, and longevity continues to grow nationwide.

"Eric's leadership background and commitment to serving others make him an outstanding addition to our franchise system," said Luis Font, Co-Founder of The Camp Transformation Center. "His passion for helping people succeed aligns perfectly with our mission. He understands that while fitness is our product, serving people is our business."

For Murray, the opportunity was about more than owning a gym.

"Throughout my football career, I learned the value of having great coaches, great teammates, and a strong culture," said Murray. "The Camp brings all of those things together. It's a place where people can transform their lives and be part of something bigger than themselves."

The new Missouri City location is expected to create local employment opportunities while providing residents access to The Camp's strength-training programs, nutrition guidance, accountability coaching, and community-based fitness experience.

Grand opening details and membership information will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Eric Murray

Eric Murray is a former NFL safety and entrepreneur committed to helping individuals and communities achieve their full potential through health, fitness, and personal development. He is the owner of three The Camp Transformation Center franchise territories in the Houston market.

About The Camp Transformation Center

The Camp Transformation Center is a national fitness franchise focused on strength training, nutrition guidance, accountability, and community support. With more than 100 locations nationwide, The Camp's mission is to help people build stronger bodies, healthier lifestyles, and greater confidence through expert coaching and proven systems.

Media Contact

Luis Font, The Camp Transformation Center, 1 (909) 896-4819, [email protected], https://thecamptc.com/

SOURCE The Camp Transformation Center