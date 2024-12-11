NFP Acquires Capstone Strategies, LLC, Expanding Presence in West Texas

The acquisition will add to NFP's benefits and P&C capabilities for oil and gas companies in the Central region

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty (P&C) broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced the acquisition of Capstone Strategies, LLC, a P&C and benefits broker located in Midland, Texas. Capstone Strategies founders Blake Johnston and Brandon Sheppard will join NFP as senior vice presidents, reporting to Amanda Ruback, P&C managing director in NFP's Central region.

"We're excited to welcome Blake and Brandon to NFP and add to our presence in West Texas," said Ruback. "The Capstone team has a strong foundation of trust within the community, and we look forward to introducing new, integrated solutions that address the needs of their clients in the region. With a strong cultural fit and a commitment to growth, we're eager to begin working with the team to expand our footprint in Texas and across our Central region."

The acquisition complements NFP's capability in the commercial property energy space. The company launched its Houston-based Energy Group in March 2022.

Since 2006, Capstone has served the benefits and P&C needs of clients across West Texas with a specialty in commercial P&C solutions for oil and gas extraction companies. Johnston and Sheppard are West Texas natives with a deep knowledge of the nuances of the oil and gas business and specialized expertise related to the industry's insurance needs.

"We're thrilled to continue to serve West Texas as a part of NFP," said Johnston and Sheppard in a joint statement. "Because of NFP's approach to client relationships and their ability to deliver comprehensive capabilities, we know this will be the best opportunity for our employees and clients to achieve their objectives. Our benefits and P&C customers alike will see immediate value from working with NFP."

NFP, an Aon company, is an organization of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. We are more than 7,700 colleagues in the US, Puerto Rico, Canada, UK and Ireland serving a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our global capabilities, specialized expertise and customized solutions span property and casualty insurance, benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory. Together, we put people first, prioritize partnerships and continuously advance a culture we're proud of.

