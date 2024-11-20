NFP Acquires Certain Assets of AnchorGroup, Expanding Employee Benefits Footprint in Upstate New York

The addition elevates NFP's group benefits capabilities for small and midsize businesses in a key market

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced its acquisition of certain assets of EBA Services LLC dba AnchorGroup, an employee benefits brokerage and consultancy located in Skaneateles, NY. AnchorGroup's Kiehl Hutchings will join NFP as vice president, Benefits, and report to Kelly Smith, senior vice president, Benefits.

"I'm excited to welcome Kiehl and the AnchorGroup team to NFP," said Kate Henry, president of NFP's Northeast region. "This addition strengthens our presence in upstate New York, especially in the greater Syracuse area, with an experienced team of group benefits professionals. Through AnchorGroup's offerings and clients, we will build on our already robust capabilities and expand our connections to employers in the area."

Since 1971, AnchorGroup has provided group employee benefits solutions to small and mid-market clients across the state of New York, with an emphasis upstate. Led by the Hutchings family since its founding, the company has developed quantitative methods for determining the best coverage and plan for clients.

AnchorGroup is a member of Benefits Partners, one of NFP's member organizations and a leading national corporate benefits producer group.

"We are thrilled to join NFP and build on our already strong relationships within the organization," said Hutchings. "My family has a long history of serving businesses across New York State, and NFP's diverse portfolio of expertise, capabilities and solutions will allow us to better support the needs of small and midsize businesses here. As a member of Benefits Partners, I've seen NFP's values and impact firsthand, and I'm looking forward to the next phase of our NFP connection."

