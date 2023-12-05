NFP Acquires Flynn Benefits Group, a Michigan-Based Provider of Individual Disability, Life and Group Health Benefits

Acquisition expands NFP's benefits and insurance capabilities in its Central region

ROYAL OAK, Mich., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced it has acquired Flynn Benefits Group (Flynn). Flynn is a Michigan-based, multi-discipline insurance and financial services company that specializes in providing the medical profession with an array of products and services, including executive benefits and group and individual health benefits. The acquisition closed on August 1.

Founders Mike Flynn and Pat Flynn will join NFP and report to Dan Cornwell, managing director for NFP in Michigan. "We're very excited to welcome Mike, Pat and their team to NFP," said Cornwell. "Adding Flynn creates an opportunity for NFP to further scale our benefits presence in the Detroit metro area and across Michigan."

Based in Troy, Michigan, Flynn primarily serves physicians and medical centers. Flynn specializes in providing clients with executive benefits solutions, as well as traditional offerings, including disability insurance, voluntary benefits, ancillary benefits, individual and group life, and long-term care.

"This acquisition is a great strategic move for NFP," added Michael Schneider, president, Central and West regions, NFP. "The Flynn team has an excellent reputation in the greater Detroit area, especially in the medical profession. We will gain from their relationships and expertise, they will benefit from access to a new level of resources and support, and their clients will draw on an expanded portfolio of solutions."

"We're thrilled to join NFP, an organization with exceptional employee and executive benefits teams," said Mike Flynn and Pat Flynn in a joint statement. "This is a terrific opportunity for us to collaborate with the NFP team and share expertise while exploring ways to bring additional value to clients."

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 8,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 7th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

