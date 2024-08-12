NFP Acquires Harabedian, Hall & Co., a Leading Business Management Consultant

Firm will be integrated into Ground Control Business Management, an NFP company, expanding tax and business management services for high net worth individuals

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, an Aon company and a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced the acquisition of Harabedian, Hall & Co., a business management consultant based in Los Angeles. The firm will be integrated into Ground Control Business Management (Ground Control), an NFP company, which serves high net worth individuals, entertainment industry executives, entertainers and professional athletes, among others. Harabedian & Hall principals Rob Harabedian and Allen Freiman will join NFP as managing directors and report to Chris Bucci, CEO of Ground Control, which is also based in Los Angeles.

"We are excited to welcome Harabedian, Hall & Co. to Ground Control and NFP," said Bucci. "Ground Control remains focused on supporting our clients' unique financial complexities and expanding our capabilities to meet their needs. Rob, Allen and team will enhance the value we deliver through their established business management acumen, tax expertise and long-term client relationships. We look forward to their contributions as we grow our platform and reach new levels of success."

Harabedian, Hall & Co. works with high net worth individuals, offering a comprehensive lineup of business management services, including cash management, tax planning and advice, and estate planning and coordination.

"We're thrilled to join Ground Control and NFP and begin collaborating with Chris and his talented team," said Harabedian and Freiman in a joint statement. "We appreciate the investment NFP is making in the business management and financial concierge space. We are also eager to create opportunities, learn from new colleagues and sharpen our focus on the diverse needs of our clients."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, is an organization of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. We are more than 7,700 colleagues in the US, Puerto Rico, Canada, UK and Ireland serving a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our global capabilities, specialized expertise and customized solutions span property and casualty insurance, benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory. Together, we put people first, prioritize partnerships and continuously advance a culture we're proud of. Visit NFP.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Josh Wozman, NFP, 4153186441, [email protected], nfp.com

SOURCE NFP