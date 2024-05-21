NFP Acquires HELPGB, a Human Resources and Health and Safety Consultancy

Acquisition of Midlands-based business will further strengthen NFP's HR and health and safety capabilities

BIRMINGHAM, England, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, an Aon company and a leading international insurance brokerage and consulting firm, today announced its acquisition of HELPGB, a human resources and health and safety consulting business. Clark Hunter, director of HELPGB, will remain in the business while Dave Townsend, managing director, and Karen Townsend, company secretary, will retire following the acquisition.

"We're delighted to welcome Clark and the talented HELPGB team, while gaining from the depth of knowledge they will bring to our specialty HR and health and safety solutions business," said Matt Pawley, president of NFP in Europe. "We also wish Dave and Karen all the best in their retirement as we look to build on the brilliant reputation they've earned alongside Clark over the years."

HELPGB has evolved with the addition of Hunter and his background in specialist health and safety consultancy. As part of NFP, HELPGB clients will now have access to more global resources to support the navigation of the complex HR and health and safety landscape.

"I am very grateful to the staff and clients who have helped make this twenty-one-year adventure so special, and I could not be handing over the reins to a better company," said Dave Townsend. "NFP's values align with those of our company: people and clients come first. I know I can now enjoy my retirement with the assurance that what I helped build is in very safe hands."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, is an organisation of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. We are more than 7,700 colleagues in the UK, Ireland, US, Puerto Rico and Canada serving a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our global capabilities, specialised expertise and customised solutions span commercial business insurance, employee benefits, people consultancy, health and safety, and individual financial planning. Together, we put people first, prioritise partnerships and continuously advance a culture we're proud of. Visit NFP.co.uk to learn more.

