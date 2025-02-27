NFP Acquires Lyons Insurance Agency, Inc., Expanding Footprint in Delaware

Acquisition of multidisciplinary broker brings additional P&C, employee benefits, and personal lines capabilities and relationships to NFP's Atlantic region

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty (P&C) broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced its acquisition of Lyons Insurance Agency, Inc. (Lyons), a multidisciplinary insurance broker located in Wilmington, Delaware. David Lyons and Tim Lyons, vice presidents of Lyons, will join NFP as senior vice presidents and report to Meg McSherry, managing director of P&C in NFP's Atlantic region.

"I'm thrilled to welcome David, Tim and the Lyons team to NFP," said Ethan Foxman, president of NFP's Atlantic region. "They've built a strong commercial P&C, employee benefits and private client services business and earned a reputation for excellent service in a key growth area for our region. With the addition of their local market expertise and network relationships in Delaware, we look forward to growing our presence in the state."

Founded over four decades ago by David F. Lyons, Sr., Lyons provides middle-market businesses with commercial P&C, personal lines and employee benefits solutions. Their accessibility and adaptability to market shifts have made them a preferred choice of leading businesses across a variety of industries.

"NFP provides a variety of exciting opportunities for our team and clients," said David and Tim Lyons in a joint statement. "As a firm dedicated to helping middle-market operations manage their business and personal risk, we are proud to join NFP, collaborate with leaders who share our perspectives, and take the value we deliver to clients to the next level."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, is an organization of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. We are more than 7,700 colleagues in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, UK and Ireland serving a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our global capabilities, specialized expertise and customized solutions span property and casualty insurance, benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory. Together, we put people first, prioritize partnerships and continuously advance a culture we're proud of.

