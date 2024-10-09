NFP Acquires Miller Insurance Group, Expanding Commercial P&C Offerings in Indiana

The acquisition builds on NFP's strong P&C middle-market presence in Indiana

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty (P&C) broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced the acquisition of Richard S. Miller & Sons, Inc. dba Miller Insurance Group (MIG), a P&C and benefits agency with multiple offices in Indiana. Greg Miller, chairman of MIG, will join NFP as a senior vice president and report to Amanda Ruback, P&C managing director in NFP's Central region. MIG co-owners Christian Barnes, Joe Stiles, Chad Miller and Ben Nehls will join as vice presidents and report to Greg Miller.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Greg and the MIG team to NFP," said Ruback. "With their outstanding reputation and loyal customer base across Indiana, they will help us continue to grow our strong commercial P&C presence in the state. We're welcoming talented new team members with exceptional expertise and middle-market experience who will partner well with our existing team in Indiana."

The acquisition aligns with NFP's strategic growth strategy, which includes Indiana. NFP acquired Indianapolis-based First Person, an employee benefits brokerage firm, in 2021, and City Securities Insurance, a full-service commercial P&C insurance consultant, in 2017, and has made significant hires in Indiana. MIG also brings additional capabilities and geographic reach to the northern part of the state.

Founded in 1937, MIG offers commercial property and casualty insurance and employee benefits to corporate clients and personal lines insurance in Indiana. For more than eight decades, the MIG team has built a strong reputation for serving clients through relationship building, excellent responsiveness and high-touch support, from crafting an insurance program to navigating claims.

"We are excited to join NFP and start another chapter in our successful history," said Miller. "From the time my family started this agency, we've invested in our people and capabilities to bring clients the best solutions and service. As part of NFP, we can leverage their resources, expand our offerings and bring additional value to our clients by helping them address their risk mitigation needs in Indiana and beyond."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, is an organization of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. We are more than 7,700 colleagues in the US, Puerto Rico, Canada, UK and Ireland serving a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our global capabilities, specialized expertise and customized solutions span property and casualty insurance, benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory. Together, we put people first, prioritize partnerships and continuously advance a culture we're proud of. Visit NFP.com to learn more.

