NFP Acquires Scott Litman Insurance Agency, Expanding Its Habitational Risk Expertise and Solutions

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty (P&C) broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced the acquisition of Scott Litman Insurance Agency (SLIA), a P&C insurance broker specializing in habitational risk located in Calabasas, California. Scott Litman, president of SLIA, will join NFP as a senior vice president and report to Ed Kurowski, managing director, West region P&C.

"We're thrilled to welcome Scott Litman Insurance Agency to NFP," said Kurowski. "Scott and his team have built an impressive book of commercial habitational risk business in Southern California with a focus on building long-term relationships, delivering effective risk management solutions and providing excellent client service. We look forward to their impact on the growth of our P&C business in this key market while creating opportunities for the team to introduce new capabilities to clients."

For nearly three decades, SLIA has offered P&C insurance and education to clients with a specialized focus on commercial habitational risk in the Los Angeles area. The SLIA team serves Southern California homeowners' associations, as well as property management companies, boards of directors, and landlords associated with mid- to large-sized properties.

"As part of NFP, our team can access expanded expertise and capabilities across NFP, which will add tremendous value to the wide-ranging needs of our clients," said Litman. "With shared values and a commitment to advancing an already outstanding culture, we're excited to help drive NFP's growth in the habitational risk space and the greater Los Angeles area."

About NFP

