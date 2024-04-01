NFP Acquires the Assets of SDN Insurance Agency, Expanding Its Commercial P&C Expertise and Presence in Western New York

Acquisition broadens NFP's footprint in a key market while enhancing NFP's ability to serve clients across the region

NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced the acquisition of the assets of SDN Insurance Agency (SDN). SDN is a multidisciplinary insurance broker providing commercial lines P&C, as well as employee benefits, surety and personal risk solutions, to middle-market clients in the Northeast. NFP acquired the assets of the firm from Financial Institutions, Inc., the parent company of Five Star Bank. Bill Gallagher, president of SDN, will join NFP and report to Mike Walsh, co-president of NFP's Northeast region.

"We're excited to welcome Bill and the SDN team to NFP," said Walsh. "This acquisition expands NFP's presence in the Buffalo market, while also strengthening our position in Rochester, with an experienced and connected team of insurance professionals. In addition to SDN's consultative approach and expertise, which complement our property and casualty insurance and benefits consulting offerings, we're looking forward to working with a team that has a rich history and outstanding reputation in the Western New York market."

SDN has been serving the greater Buffalo community since 1923. Their mission to help customers anticipate, measure and understand the risks of everyday life using a consultative and customer-focused approach aligns well with NFP's focus on helping clients overcome their most significant challenges.

"This is a great opportunity for our team that will benefit the clients we serve," said Gallagher. "With exceptional relationships across the region and access to NFP resources that will enhance our ability to meet the dynamic needs of our clients, we are well positioned to be a meaningful contributor to NFP's growth in the Northeast. We're also proud to be joining an organization that shares our values and commitment to doing business with integrity."

