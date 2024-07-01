NFP Acquires The Morley Agency, Inc., Expanding Its Presence in Long Island, New York

As a well-established member of the Southampton, NY, community, the firm brings relationships and expertise that will enhance NFP's personal risk capabilities

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, an Aon company and a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced the acquisition of The Morley Agency, Inc., a personal and commercial lines property and casualty (P&C) broker based in Southampton, NY. Morley Quatroche Jr., the firm's vice president, will join NFP and report to Karen Bartels, a vice president in NFP's Private Client Group based in its Northeast region.

"We're thrilled to welcome The Morley Agency to NFP," said Brett Woodward, managing director, national practice leader, Personal Risk, for NFP. "Morley and the team bring a connection to the Southampton community and an outstanding track record of delivering risk management expertise and solutions to their personal and commercial lines clients that span more than 60 years. We look forward to working together to create new opportunities for clients and expanding our personal risk reach in an important market within our Northeast region."

Founded in 1957, The Morley Agency offers a variety of insurance solutions, including general liability, errors and omissions, business auto, workers' compensation and New York state disability.

"Joining NFP gives us the opportunity to expand the value we deliver to clients while contributing to NFP's personal risk and commercial P&C growth," said Quatroche. "With access to NFP's breadth of expertise, we can now collaborate with our NFP colleagues to introduce new services and solutions that address the diverse risk-related challenges our clients face."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, is an organization of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. With colleagues across the US, Puerto Rico, Canada, UK and Ireland, we serve a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our global capabilities, specialized expertise and customized solutions span property and casualty insurance, benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory. Together, we put people first, prioritize partnerships and continuously advance a culture we're proud of. Visit NFP.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Josh Wozman, NFP, 415-318-6441, [email protected], www.nfp.com

SOURCE NFP