NFP and Rugby Canada Extend Their Signature Partnership Through 2026

Multiyear extension to focus on supporting Canada's Women's Rugby Team in advance of the 2025 Rugby World Cup in England and expanding the Let's Play Rugby youth program

TORONTO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rugby Canada and NFP, an Aon company and a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced the extension of their signature partnership through 2026. NFP continues as the Official Insurance Partner and the official team partner of Canada's Women's Rugby Team. NFP and Rugby Canada will also collaborate to expand Let's Play Rugby, a program that provides girls across Canada with opportunities to get involved in the sport and engage with Rugby Canada teams.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with Rugby Canada and advance our progress in key areas," said John Haas, president, NFP in Canada. "I've had the privilege of getting to know members of the Women's National Team and they are outstanding representatives of our brand and our values. From their commitment to their communities to their performance on the pitch, this is an exceptional group. We are proud to continue our partnership, advance Let's Play Rugby and support the squad's preparation for the 2025 Rugby World Cup."

With the extension, NFP will continue as the front of jersey and training kit sponsor for all of Canada's Women's Rugby Team's home and away competitions, while adding home test match and training ball branding. In addition to being integrated into match campaigns, NFP and Rugby Canada will collaborate on Let's Play Rugby events that create opportunities to introduce the game to young girls and encourage activity and engagement that elevates well-being. NFP is the presenting sponsor for Let's Play Rugby, which officially launched in 2023.

"Since coming on board in 2022, NFP has been an innovative and engaged partner, and has done excellent work as Rugby Canada's official broker overseeing our insurance needs. We are excited to continue to have them on our team," said Nathan Bombrys, Rugby Canada CEO. "From supporting our national team players to be the best they can be on and off the pitch to backing our efforts to grow the game and introduce more girls to rugby, NFP's support will continue to have a tangible impact on Canadian rugby. We look forward to continuing to work with them over the next two years as our Official Insurance Partner and the official team partner of Canada's Women's Rugby Team."

NFP and Rugby Canada also plan to build on the success of their Career Pathway Program, which provides paid internships for Women's National Team players within the insurance industry, including NFP's business. Currently, two players – Sophie de Goede and Emma Taylor – are working in NFP departments, gaining valuable work experience with flexibility that allows them to participate fully in Rugby Canada's national team activities.

"Our Career Pathway Program has been a win-win for NFP and Rugby Canada," said Scott Saddington, managing director, Complex Risk and National P&C Strategy. "We benefit from employees who bring an exemplary set of skills, including leadership, teamwork, resilience and high performance. Players get to learn more about our business and earn income and benefits, while continuing to train and participate in matches on the world stage. We look forward to welcoming additional players and adding companies to the program."

About Rugby Canada

Rugby Canada is the national governing body of the sport of rugby union in Canada. They administer and operate women's and men's senior and junior national programs in both rugby 15s and 7s, as well as govern the club and community game for more than 40,000 registered participants from coast to coast in conjunction with 10 Provincial Union members.

Rugby Canada is headquartered at the Al Charron National Training Centre in Langford, BC, with staff also working from Vancouver, Winnipeg, Toronto and Ottawa. Rugby Canada business operations, programs and events are delivered nationwide, including the internationally recognized HSBC SVNS Vancouver tournament.

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, is an organization of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. With colleagues across the US, Puerto Rico, Canada, UK and Ireland, we serve a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our global capabilities, specialized expertise and customized solutions span property and casualty insurance, benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory. Together, we put people first, prioritize partnerships and continuously advance a culture we're proud of. Visit NFP.com to learn more.

Media Contact

