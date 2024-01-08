NFP Appoints Amanda Ruback to Lead Property and Casualty Business in Central Region

Ruback's extensive risk management expertise includes complex global risk finance, private equity, M&A, and operational change management programs

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty (P&C) broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced the appointment of Amanda Ruback to lead the P&C business in its Central region. In this role, Ruback will work with NFP's Central region, industry group and risk practice leaders to drive commercial P&C business growth. This includes supporting new business and client acquisition/retention and managing the region's commercial P&C account teams. Ruback will have a dual reporting relationship with Michael Schneider, president, Central and West regions, and Tim DeSett, executive vice president, P&C.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Amanda to NFP as she will be instrumental in advancing the integration of our specialized P&C expertise and capabilities across our Central region," said Schneider. "She has significant experience leading risk management teams and brings an understanding of the challenges clients face and the solutions they need to achieve their risk management goals."

Ruback has more than 20 years of insurance, risk management and leadership experience and joins NFP from AIG, where she served in a variety of roles, most recently managing director, Chicago region. In this role, she was responsible for leading AIG's execution in the marketplace with brokers and clients across retail and wholesale distribution products. Prior to AIG, Ruback was the senior vice president, Risk Management, at Lockton Companies and held additional risk management leadership roles at PepsiCo, Inc. and Starwood Capital Group.

"Amanda brings exceptional relationships and expertise to NFP, plus a proven track record of success," said DeSett. "With her diverse experience, including broking and client service, she will enhance alignment within our P&C business, help connect our industry and risk practice expertise with client challenges, and advance our ability to deliver the solutions clients need."

"I'm excited to join a company that understands the importance of specialized expertise in an increasingly complex environment and invests in a collaborative, people-first culture that prioritizes growth and impact," said Ruback. "I look forward to working with Mike, Tim and all my NFP colleagues to help clients address their risks and empower better outcomes."

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 8,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately owned broker, 7th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance). Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

Media Contact

Josh Wozman, www.nfp.com, 415-318-6441, [email protected], www.nfp.com

SOURCE NFP