NFP Appoints Brian Bonnell to Lead Property and Casualty Business in West Region

NEW YORK, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty (P&C) broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced the appointment of Brian Bonnell to lead the P&C business in its West region. As regional managing director, Bonnell will provide strategic leadership across business development, client service and retention, and team empowerment for all West region P&C offices. Bonnell, who previously held the title of senior vice president, Operations, reports to Michael Schneider, president of NFP's Central and West regions.

"I'm thrilled to see Brian take on this important P&C leadership role in the West region and continue to elevate his impact within NFP," said Schneider. "Brian has been instrumental in developing our national P&C strategy, collaborating with stakeholders across our organization. I'm looking forward to seeing him advance our P&C growth and innovation and the value we deliver to clients in the West region."

Bonnell joined NFP in 2018 as VP, Operations, and has focused on advancing operational efficiency, expanding NFP's client service model and driving new business. Prior to joining NFP, he worked at Aon for over ten years as a leader in the New York and Chicago markets. He holds a Master of Business Administration, Finance and Strategy, from NYU Stern School of Business.

"I'm honored by this opportunity and excited to work with Mike and the entire West region P&C team," said Bonnell. "The P&C landscape in the West is dynamic and has many challenges and opportunities. We've made considerable progress enhancing operational effectiveness as we deliver customized risk management solutions and specialized expertise to our clients. With a great team, focus and collaboration, and a growth mindset, we will continue our momentum."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, is an organization of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. We are more than 7,700 colleagues in the US, Puerto Rico, Canada, UK and Ireland serving a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our global capabilities, specialized expertise and customized solutions span property and casualty insurance, benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory. Together, we put people first, prioritize partnerships and continuously advance a culture we're proud of.

