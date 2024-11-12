NFP Appoints Eric Boester Head of Sports and Entertainment Group

Long-tenured NFP leader brings experience, relationships and expertise to the role while continuing as the company's chief marketing officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, an Aon company and a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today introduced Eric Boester, its chief marketing officer (CMO), as the new head of its Sports and Entertainment Group. The group advises leagues and professional organizations, as well as individual sports franchises and athletes, offering specialized insight and expertise that inform tailored risk and workforce solutions. As he takes on this new role, Eric will continue as NFP's CMO.

"This is an exciting next chapter in Eric's 23-year tenure with NFP," said Doug Hammond, CEO of NFP. "The depth of his leadership experience, his relationships within and outside of NFP, and his knowledge of and passion for sports make him the ideal person to lead this group. With an outstanding foundation in place and our expanded suite of resources as part of Aon, we see a tremendous opportunity to grow our Sports and Entertainment business."

Boester will lead a dedicated and experienced team that includes Marc Blumencranz, John Scotti and Chris Hamric. In addition, Leigh Ann Rossi will be officially taking on the chief operating officer role, reporting into Boester. Rossi has over 30 years of experience in sports and entertainment insurance and her consistent contributions have been essential to the success of the business.

The group represents 170 years of combined experience, billions of dollars in sports and entertainment risk covered, and a commitment to delivering innovative, solution-focused results for clients. Current clients include professional sports organizations and leagues, numerous individual sports franchises and nearly 12,000 professional athletes. NFP also serves the governing body for collegiate athletics, as well as the athletic departments of over 500 colleges and universities and more than 2,000 secondary/K-12 schools.

Boester joined NFP in 2001 and has held a variety of leadership roles in areas including firm relations, strategic initiatives, corporate development and marketing. He assumed leadership of the marketing team in 2014 and became CMO in 2018.

"I'm looking forward to bringing the team together to expand existing relationships while creating new connections in the sports and entertainment world," said Boester. "Our team has been in this space for decades and is recognized among its largest and most trusted advisors. We are well positioned to deliver cohesive, integrated solutions – across risk, benefits, wealth management and retirement – that help organizations, owners, executives and athletes overcome increasingly dynamic challenges and seize emerging opportunities."

