NFP Appoints Lauren Kim to Lead Property and Casualty Business in Northeast Region

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty (P&C) broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced the appointment of Lauren Kim to lead the P&C business in its Northeast region. As regional managing director, Kim will work closely with her Northeast region colleagues, as well as industry and risk practice leaders, to drive commercial P&C business growth. Kim, who previously led NFP's Financial Institutions Group (FIG), reports to Kate Henry, president of NFP's Northeast region.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lauren to the Northeast region and benefit from her exceptional skillset," said Henry. "She has been transformative to the Financial Institutions Group and developed an impeccable reputation across NFP as an excellent operational and growth-oriented leader. We are excited to see her vision for enhancing our capabilities and solutions, her collaboration across the region, and her impact on our P&C business and the clients we serve."

Kim joined NFP's FIG in 2020 from QBE North America and has led the group since 2022. During her tenure, she advanced FIG's impact while building a talented team of specialized experts. She will continue her positive work in her new role, driving growth in the region's commercial P&C business by steering strategic initiatives, refining client acquisition and retention efforts, and managing the region's commercial P&C account teams.

"Lauren's leadership within our Financial Institutions Group has been outstanding, and we're excited to see her impact in the Northeast region," said Mike Walsh, president, Commercial P&C. "Her extensive experience and strong relationships across NFP will help us enhance our ability to connect specialized expertise and customized solutions with the challenges clients face."

"I'm looking forward to this new opportunity, working with Kate and the team, and continuing my journey within NFP," said Kim. "We are a collaborative organization delivering the expertise and service clients need in dynamic environments. It's my priority to create more opportunities to help clients across the region address their risks with the right solutions."

NFP, an Aon company, is an organization of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. We are more than 7,700 colleagues in the US, Puerto Rico, Canada, UK and Ireland serving a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our global capabilities, specialized expertise and customized solutions span property and casualty insurance, benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory.

